Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  Hang Seng    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

TrackInsight: Hong Kong stocks ETFs affected by the political crisis with China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 09:45am EDT

Hong Kong stocks have recorded their biggest daily loss since June 2015 on Friday, May 22nd.

Hong Kong stocks have recorded their biggest daily loss since June 2015 as illustrated by the Hang Seng Index which tumbled nearly 6% on Friday, May 22nd. The Chinese government announced its plan to impose a national security law on Hong Kong that would intensify its presence in the semi-autonomous territory and raised concerns over the city’s future as a global financial hub. This move has triggered tensions in the city’s streets between anti-government demonstrators and authorities. Investors also keep a close eye on US-China trade friction that could indirectly affect the activity in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong stocks segment on TrackInsight gathers 28 ETFs exposed to Hong Kong stocks benchmarks and they lost 5,59% on average last Friday. The cumulative performance in 2020 is back close to its worst levels, seen at the end of March, at -17,64%. Despite the drop, the activity on the primary market remained quiet. This segment attracted $ 959 million of new assets in 2020, bringing the totals assets under management to $ 18,8 Bn.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANG SENG
09:45aTRACKINSIGHT : Hong Kong stocks ETFs affected by the political crisis with China
TI
09:21aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher on Optimism Over Economic Reopening
DJ
08:26aWeekly market update : Less stress, despite uncertainty
07:15aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher on Optimism Over Economic Reopening
DJ
05:44aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher on Optimism Over Economic Reopening
DJ
05:37aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher on Optimism Over Economic Reopening
DJ
03:52aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher on Optimism Over Economic Reopening
DJ
05/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Notch Big Weekly Gains
DJ
05/22Hong Kong tensions rattle world stock markets, oil tumbles
RE
05/22Hong Kong tensions rattle world stock markets, oil tumbles
RE
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop HANG SENG
AIA GROUP LIMITED 64 End-of-day quote.-9.41%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED 8.01 End-of-day quote.-9.80%
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED 38.05 End-of-day quote.-9.83%
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 60.95 End-of-day quote.-10.17%
SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED 8.97 End-of-day quote.-10.30%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group