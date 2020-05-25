TrackInsight: Hong Kong stocks ETFs affected by the political crisis with China

Hong Kong stocks have recorded their biggest daily loss since June 2015 as illustrated by the Hang Seng Index which tumbled nearly 6% on Friday, May 22nd. The Chinese government announced its plan to impose a national security law on Hong Kong that would intensify its presence in the semi-autonomous territory and raised concerns over the city’s future as a global financial hub. This move has triggered tensions in the city’s streets between anti-government demonstrators and authorities. Investors also keep a close eye on US-China trade friction that could indirectly affect the activity in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong stocks segment on TrackInsight gathers 28 ETFs exposed to Hong Kong stocks benchmarks and they lost 5,59% on average last Friday. The cumulative performance in 2020 is back close to its worst levels, seen at the end of March, at -17,64%. Despite the drop, the activity on the primary market remained quiet. This segment attracted $ 959 million of new assets in 2020, bringing the totals assets under management to $ 18,8 Bn.

