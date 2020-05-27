TrackInsight: Surge of inflows into Hong Kong stocks

The Hong Kong stocks related ETFs have recorded an outstanding daily inflow on Tuesday, May 26th with $ 328 million poured in the 28 ETFs included in this segment. To be precise, most of the flow has moved towards ETFs exposed to the Hang Seng Index in the local currency, for 85% of the total amount invested. This is the largest daily inflow since April 2019 whereas the equity market crashed last week when Beijing announced his plan to impose a security law on the city. That fueled another round of clashes between pro-democracy protesters and the police force in Hong Kong streets. Yesterday, this segment rose by almost 2% and recovered some ground. Over thirty days, it has lost 3,28% bringing the cumulative performance for 2020 to -15,78%. This segment represents $ 19,6 Bn of assets under management.

<a rel="nofollow" onClick="ga('send', 'event', 'Out', 'trackinsight', '30680678');" href="https://www.trackinsight.com/segment/3?period=ytd&indicators=cumul_perf,flow&currency=usd&stamp=2020-05-26" target="_blank">View data on TrackInsight.com</a>