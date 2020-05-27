Log in
HANG SENG    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 05/27 04:29:44 pm
23164.12 PTS   -1.02%
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Surge of inflows into Hong Kong stocks
TI
10:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb, Extending Rally
DJ
09:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher, Extend Rally
DJ
TrackInsight: Surge of inflows into Hong Kong stocks

05/27/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The Hong Kong stocks related ETFs have recorded an outstanding daily inflow on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong stocks related ETFs have recorded an outstanding daily inflow on Tuesday, May 26th with $ 328 million poured in the 28 ETFs included in this segment. To be precise, most of the flow has moved towards ETFs exposed to the Hang Seng Index in the local currency, for 85% of the total amount invested. This is the largest daily inflow since April 2019 whereas the equity market crashed last week when Beijing announced his plan to impose a security law on the city. That fueled another round of clashes between pro-democracy protesters and the police force in Hong Kong streets. Yesterday, this segment rose by almost 2% and recovered some ground. Over thirty days, it has lost 3,28% bringing the cumulative performance for 2020 to -15,78%. This segment represents $ 19,6 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop HANG SENG
HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED 28.25 End-of-day quote.4.82%
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED 29.15 End-of-day quote.4.48%
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED 11.96 End-of-day quote.4.00%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 30.15 End-of-day quote.3.97%
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED 92.6 End-of-day quote.3.93%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 272.4 End-of-day quote.-0.95%
