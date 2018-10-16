Log in
Tumbling Car and House Sales Pose Fresh Challenge to Chinese Markets

10/16/2018 | 11:05am CEST

By Joanne Chiu Tuesday's Big Theme

A pullback in consumer spending is another challenge for shares in mainland China, to add to trade tensions with the U.S. and a weak currency.

What's Happening

Stocks in Shanghai pulled back 0.9% Tuesday to a low last seen in November 2014, bringing the index's decline this year to 23%.

Golden Week, a weeklong holiday to mark China's National Day on Oct. 1, is usually an important time for big-ticket purchases--and this year brought signs of a slowdown in the property market. Preliminary data showed residential property sales in 10 major cities during the week nearly halved, slumping 49% from a year earlier, according to Bocom International.

Although developers have stepped up promotions with larger discounts and other benefits, sales in some core cities including Beijing and Shenzhen cooled drastically during the week, Bocom analyst Philip Tse and colleagues said in a note.

Another key indicator is car sales, which fell for a third straight month in September. That put the nation on track for its first yearly decline in passenger-car sales in almost three decades.

Two major car makers traded in Shanghai, Dongfeng Automobile Co. and Great Wall Motor Co., have both fallen more than 40% in 2018, underperforming the benchmark index.

Hong Kong-traded Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. has plunged 65% this year. Its shares tumbled by more than a quarter on Friday, after BMW said it would take control of its joint venture with Brilliance in a $4 billion deal.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., a member of Hong Kong's blue chip Hang Seng Index, has retreated 48% this year, much worse than the Hang Seng's 15%.

What It Means

China Galaxy International analyst Tony Li said the U.S.-China trade dispute and a stock-market selloff were weighing on consumer sentiment. "Consumers have turned more cautious and are less willing to spend much on luxury items," he said.

The holiday slowdown was bigger than expected, and investors should closely watch for any further weakening this year, he added.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said escalating trade tensions, slowing growth and policy uncertainty have weighed on Chinese stocks. In a pessimistic case, if annual growth slows to 6% and the yuan falls a further 5% against the dollar, shares could decline 10% more, the bank said.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

