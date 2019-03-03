Why Chinese Shares Rebounded : News That's Less Bad Than Expected

By James Mackintosh

Chinese stocks have just clocked their best first two months of the year since the global financial crisis, and outpaced the rest of the world, in spite of a cloud of bad news about the country's economy and the region's political stability.

One popular explanation is that investors were bidding up prices ahead of MSCI's announcement last Thursday that it will expand the amount of domestic A-shares it includes in its popular China benchmark. The explanation isn't unreasonable. Goldman Sachs expects global investors who use the MSCI China index to add $60 billion into Chinese stocks, not because China looks any more attractive but purely to match the higher weighting given to China after the rule changes.

If this were right, it would be bad news for investors thinking of buying Chinese stocks now. When people buy stock for reasons other than its prospects, it pushes the price away from where it should be, based on its prospects.

If prices rose because a bunch of price-insensitive buyers are about to come in, you really want to be one of the people selling, not buying. Of course, markets are far from efficient, and sometimes momentum takes hold for a while and pushes prices even further from where they should be -- as happened in 2015. Back then (incorrect) speculation about MSCI inclusion helped start what became an unsustainable bubble, which popped painfully.

I prefer a much simpler explanation for the run-up in A-shares: At the end of last year Chinese stocks were braced for awful news, and things turned out not nearly so bad, especially with U.S. trade talks.

Prices collapsed and valuations tumbled to crisis levels. Then this year the outlook improved slightly, and investors bought into those devalued stocks. Anticipation of MSCI rule changes might have added a little something, but evidence of any significant MSCI boost is hard to find.

The most obvious case that something's awry in the market is that stocks have soared while the economy has merely limped along. The Shanghai Stock Exchange's composite index leapt 14% in dollar terms in February, its best February since 1992, while Shenzhen's 22% gain was its best February since 1993. Domestic Chinese stocks as a group had their best start to the year since the 2015 bubble popped.

But the same measures had collapsed last year. Indeed, Shenzhen is still down 20% in dollar terms from the start of last year, and Shanghai 13%, even after this year's rebound.

There's been a rapid recovery in assets exposed to the Chinese economy. This year has been great for industrial metals and semiconductor stocks, with iron ore and Nasdaq's PHLX Semiconductor Sector index both up about the same as Shanghai stocks.

Chinese technology stocks have done far better -- but so have Chinese tech stocks that stand to attract no more foreign buyers from index changes. Alibaba, China's answer to Amazon, is the most obvious, up 34% this year even though it is listed in New York.

There's some evidence of foreigners buying smaller Chinese stocks. But measuring the effect on prices is difficult when Chinese stocks are being moved so much by trade talks, Chinese stimulus prospects and global monetary-policy shifts. For example, the Nasdaq-like ChiNext board in Shenzhen soared 25% in dollar terms in February, helped by foreign buying. But that followed a flat January and a 35% loss last year. February's jump merely helped it catch up with this year's gain in the MSCI China A Onshore index and the FTSE China A50 index of the largest domestic stocks.

Stocks listed in both Hong Kong and the domestic exchanges are showing slightly better performance from the A-shares this year, which is consistent with expectations of more foreign A-share buying. Hang Seng's gauge shows a gain of 20.1% for the onshore stocks up to Thursday's close, against 18.9% for the Hong Kong versions. But this gap isn't unusual, and all of it came from Monday's great day for A-shares.

After the late-Thursday announcement, Friday was a good day for A-shares. But making 2.5% rather than 1.6% on the matching Hong Kong listings isn't life-changing, and is small compared with a 10 percentage point lead for A-shares during the 2015 bubble.

All this said, MSCI's changes are likely to make Chinese stocks evermore integrated into global markets. At the moment the MSCI benchmark index includes domestic A-shares at only 5% of what their market value implies, leaving it dominated by listings in Hong Kong and the U.S. It will increase that to 20% by November, and make midsize stocks and those from ChiNext eligible.

Investors are unlikely to repeat the bubble of 2015 so soon afterward, especially when there are still serious worries about the economy. But buyers can take heart that Chinese domestic stocks are still fairly cheap, even after their big gains. Shenzhen trades at a multiple of 14.5 times estimated 12-month-ahead earnings, according to Refinitiv, having reached its lowest since 2008 at the end of December. Shanghai, at 10.1 times, is still cheaper than its 2008 low, but its heavy weighting in beaten-up banks and outdated state-owned enterprises led it to trade as low as seven times forward earnings five years ago.

Overall, it looks like Chinese stocks are mostly being driven by hopes for a U.S. trade deal, by hopes for government stimulus and by China's tendency to have larger swings both down and up again than global stocks. This year's gains are big, but after such a hefty fall last year investors should be reassured that there's nothing of the 2015 madness under way.

