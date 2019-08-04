Hang Seng Bank 1st Half Net Profit Rose 8.0% on Year

By Justina Lee



Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (0011.HK) increased its first-half net profit 8.0% on year due to higher net interest income.

Net profit in the January-to-June period was 13.66 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.74 billion) compared with HK$12.65 billion in the same period last year, the lender's earnings release showed.

Net interest income jumped 11% on year to HK$15.85 billion, while non-interest income was 2% higher at HK$6.56 billion, Hang Seng said Monday.

The bank's net interest margin rose to 2.21% in the first half from 2.10%.

