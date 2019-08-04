Log in
HANG SENG BANK

(0011)
Hang Seng Bank 1st Half Net Profit Rose 8.0% on Year

08/04/2019

By Justina Lee

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (0011.HK) increased its first-half net profit 8.0% on year due to higher net interest income.

Net profit in the January-to-June period was 13.66 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.74 billion) compared with HK$12.65 billion in the same period last year, the lender's earnings release showed.

Net interest income jumped 11% on year to HK$15.85 billion, while non-interest income was 2% higher at HK$6.56 billion, Hang Seng said Monday.

The bank's net interest margin rose to 2.21% in the first half from 2.10%.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

HANG SENG -2.42% 26908.36 Real-time Quote.4.11%
HANG SENG BANK -1.79% 181.5 End-of-day quote.2.89%
HANG SENG BANK LTD. (ADR) End-of-day quote.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -2.91% 646.6 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 44 602 M
EBIT 2019 31 233 M
Net income 2019 25 380 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,54%
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,37x
Capitalization 347 B
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 193,18  HKD
Last Close Price 181,50  HKD
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,57%
EPS Revisions
NameTitle
Wai Wan Cheang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuo Fung Ch'ien Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eunice Chan Chief Operating Officer
Wing Lok Leung Chief Financial Officer
Cho Chak Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANG SENG BANK2.89%44 323
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.69%366 288
BANK OF AMERICA19.68%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.07%192 073
