Hang Seng Bank : Circular to Shareholders of 18 March 2019

PROPOSALS RELATING TO GENERAL MANDATES

TO ISSUE SHARES AND TO BUY-BACK SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,

RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

AND

NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

恒生銀行有限公司

Hang Seng Bank Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 11)

The notice convening the 2019 AGM of the Bank to be held at Hang Seng Bank Headquarters, 83 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 9 May 2019 at 3:30 pm, at which, among other things, the proposals relating to general mandates to issue Shares and to buy-back Shares of the Bank will be considered, is set out on pages 15 to 18 of this Circular.

Whether or not you intend to attend the 2019 AGM, you are requested to complete and return the Form of Proxy to the Bank's Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not later than 3:30 pm on Tuesday, 7 May 2019 or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding any adjourned meeting (as the case may be).

Shareholders or proxies who attend the 2019 AGM in person will each receive ONE souvenir as a token of the Bank's appreciation. If a shareholder is also appointed as proxy/proxies of other shareholder(s), or a proxy represents multiple shareholders, the number of souvenir each of the aforesaid shareholder or proxy will receive is limited to ONE.

18 March 2019

DEFINITIONS

In this Circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"2019 AGM" the annual general meeting of the Bank to be held on Thursday, 9 May 2019 at 3:30 pm at Hang Seng Bank Headquarters, 83 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong or any adjournment thereof "AGM" annual general meeting "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Bank, as amended from time to time "Bank" or "Company" Hang Seng Bank Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 11) "Board" or "Directors" the Board of Directors of the Bank or a duly authorised committee thereof for the time being "Companies Ordinance" the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong, as amended from time to time "corporate communications" any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Bank for the information or action of any holders of its securities including, but not limited to, (a) the directors' report and annual report together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, a summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a form of proxy "HKEx" Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "HSBC" The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings "HSBC Holdings" HSBC Holdings plc which is incorporated in England with limited liability and the holding company of HSBC Group, and the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 5) "INED(s)" Independent Non-executive Director(s) of the Bank "Latest Practicable Date" 11 March 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this Circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein

DEFINITIONS "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, as amended from time to time "NED(s)" Non-executive Director(s) of the Bank "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong, as amended from time to time "Share Buy-back Mandate" a general mandate to buy-back Shares on the Stock Exchange representing up to 10% of the number of Shares in issue of the Bank as at the date of passing the resolution for approving the Share Buy- back Mandate "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of the Bank "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Takeovers Code" the Hong Kong Codes on Takeovers and Mergers as amended from time to time

Hang Seng Bank Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)Directors:

Registered Office:

Dr Raymond K F Ch'ien* GBS, CBE, JP, Chairman

Ms Louisa Cheang, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Dr John C C Chan* GBS, JP

83 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong

Mr Nixon L S Chan#

Ms L Y Chiang* JP

Ms Margaret W H Kwan Ms Irene Y L Lee*

Dr Eric K C Li* GBS, OBE, JP Dr Vincent H S Lo# GBM, JP Mr Kenneth S Y Ng#

Mr Peter T S Wong# JP Mr Michael W K Wu*

* Independent Non-executive Directors

# Non-executive Directors

18 March 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam

PROPOSALS RELATING TO GENERAL MANDATES

TO ISSUE SHARES AND TO BUY-BACK SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,

RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

AND

NOTICE OF 2019 AGM

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this Circular is to seek your approval of the proposals to (a) grant to the Board general mandates to issue Shares and to buy-back Shares; (b) re-elect Directors; and (c) re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the Bank, and to provide you with information in connection with the same. Shareholders' approval of such proposals will be sought at the 2019 AGM.

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND TO BUY-BACK SHARES

Similar to the AGM of the Bank held on 10 May 2018, ordinary resolutions will be proposed at the 2019 AGM to grant to the Board (a) the Share Buy-back Mandate; and (b) the general mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional Shares up to a limit equal to, where the additional Shares are to be allotted wholly for cash, 5% and, in any other case, 20% of the number of Shares in issue of the Bank as at the date of passing the resolution for approving the relevant mandate.

The purpose of the general mandate to issue Shares is to enable the Board to issue additional Shares should the need arise (for example, in the context of a transaction which has to be completed speedily). The Board considers it a good corporate governance practice for the Bank to impose a limit of 5% where additional Shares are allotted wholly for cash. The 20% limit to the general mandate to issue additional Shares is imposed pursuant to the Listing Rules. No Shares have been bought-back and no Shares have been allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with pursuant to the general mandates granted by the Shareholders at the last AGM. The Board has no present intention to exercise the general mandates to issue additional Shares or to buy-back Shares.

As at the Latest Practicable Date, the number of Shares in issue was 1,911,842,736 Shares. On the basis that no further Shares are issued and/or bought-back by the Bank following the Latest Practicable Date and up to the date of the 2019 AGM, the Bank would be allowed under the general mandate to issue Shares to allot and to issue up to 382,368,547 Shares, representing 20% of the number of Shares in issue of the Bank as at the date of passing the resolution.

Under the terms of the Companies Ordinance and the Listing Rules, the general mandates granted to the Board at the 2018 AGM will lapse upon conclusion of the 2019 AGM, unless being renewed at the 2019 AGM. The Board takes the view that it would be in the interests of the Bank and its Shareholders as a whole if the general mandates were renewed. In this connection, resolutions will be proposed to renew these mandates. The explanatory statement giving certain information regarding the Share Buy-back Mandate as required by the Listing Rules is set out in Appendix I to this Circular.

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

At the 2019 AGM, the Directors retiring by rotation in accordance with the Bank's Articles of Association are Dr John C C Chan, Dr Eric K C Li and Dr Vincent H S Lo. All the aforesaid retiring Directors will offer themselves for re-election at the 2019 AGM.

The Nomination Committee has considered the background, skills, knowledge and experience of the nominated INEDs/NEDs, having regard to the Board Diversity Policy of the Board. The Board Diversity Policy sets out that board appointments are based on objective criteria, having due regard for the benefits of diversity on the Board including, but not limited to, gender, age, cultural and educational background, ethnicity, professional experience, skills and knowledge. Particulars of the above-mentioned retiring Directors are set out in Appendix II to this Circular. The particulars in Appendix II describe how each such Director contributes to the diversity of the Board. The Board notes that these Directors have extensive experience in different fields and professions that are relevant to the Bank's business. In addition, their respective education, background, experience and practice allow them to provide valuable and relevant insights and contribute to the diversity of the Board.

Dr Chan, Dr Li and Dr Lo have served as INEDs/NEDs (as the case may be) of the Bank for more than nine years as at the Latest Practicable Date. During their years of appointment, Dr Chan, Dr Li and Dr Lo have shared their experience and expertise both at and outside board/committee meetings, which has been very valuable to the Bank's business development and strategy. Their re-election will continue to enhance the governance and oversight of the Bank at both the Board and the Board Committee levels.