Hang Seng Bank : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018 (2 January 2019)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary SharesHang Seng Bank Limited 2 January 2019
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
(1) Stock code :
(2) Stock code :
11
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
Balance at close of
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference shares
No. of other classes of shares
|
preceding month
|
1,911,842,736
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
1,911,842,736
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
GrantedMovement during the monthExercisedCancelled
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Lapsed
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/ANo. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be
the month pursuant thereto
N/A N/A N/A
issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month
during the at close of the
Exercised Nominal value pursuant
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
monththeretomonth
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
( / /
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
( / /
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
( / /
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
( / /
( / /
( / /
( / /
)
)
)
)
Amount at close of preceding month
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the monthAmount at close of the monthclose of the month