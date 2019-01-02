Hang Seng Bank : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018 (2 January 2019)

Log in
0
01/02/2019 | 04:44am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary SharesHang Seng Bank Limited 2 January 2019

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(1) Stock code :

(2) Stock code :

11

N/A

Description :

No. of ordinary

shares

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

Balance at close of

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of shares

preceding month

1,911,842,736

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,911,842,736

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

GrantedMovement during the monthExercisedCancelled

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Lapsed

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/ANo. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant thereto

N/A N/A N/A

issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

during the at close of the

Exercised Nominal value pursuant

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

monththeretomonth

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

( / /

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / /

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

( / /

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Amount at close of preceding month

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the monthAmount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 03:43:01 UTC
