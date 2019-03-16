Hang Seng Bank : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting (18 March 2019)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 11)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of Hang Seng Bank Limited (the "Bank") will be held at Hang Seng Bank Headquarters, 83 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 9 May 2019 at 3:30 pm to transact the following businesses:

(1) to receive and consider the audited financial statements and the Reports of the Directors and of the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2018;

(2) to re-elect the following Directors: (a) Dr John C C Chan; (b) Dr Eric K C Li; and (c) Dr Vincent H S Lo;

(3) to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the Bank and to authorise the Directors of the Bank to determine the remuneration of the auditor;

and to consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without modifications, the following Resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions:

(4)

"THAT

(a) subject to paragraph (b) of this Resolution, the exercise by the Directors of the Bank during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Bank to buy-back shares of the Bank be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the aggregate number of the shares in the Bank which may be bought-back on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or any other stock exchange recognised for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange under the Hong Kong Code on Share Repurchases pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall not exceed 10% of the number of shares of the Bank in issue as at the date of passing this Resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

(c)

"Relevant Period" means the period from (and including) the date of passing this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Bank;

(ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Bank is required by the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622, Laws of Hong Kong) to be held; and

(iii) the revocation or variation of the authority given under this Resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting."; and

(5)

"THAT

(a) subject to paragraph (c) of this Resolution and, pursuant to Section 141 of the Companies Ordinance, the exercise by the Directors of the Bank during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Bank to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Bank and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Bank) which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall authorise the Directors of the Bank during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Bank) which might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;

(c) the aggregate number of shares of the Bank allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted or issued (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors of the Bank pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined), or (ii) the exercise of any rights of subscription or conversion under any existing warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities issued by the Bank which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Bank, or (iii) an issue of shares upon the exercise of options which may be granted under any share option scheme or under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to the grantees as specified in such schemes or similar arrangements of shares or rights to acquire shares of the Bank, or (iv) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment and issue of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Bank in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Bank, shall not exceed, where the shares are to be allotted wholly for cash, 5% and in any event 20% of the number of shares of the Bank in issue as at the date of passing this Resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

(d)

"Relevant Period" means the period from (and including) the date of passing this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Bank;

(ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Bank is required by the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622, Laws of Hong Kong) to be held; and

(iii) the revocation or variation of the authority given by this Resolution by ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting;

"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares or issue of options, warrants or other securities giving the right to subscribe for shares in the Bank, open for a period fixed by the Directors of the Bank to holders of shares of the Bank or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors of the Bank may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong)."

By Order of the Board

C C Li

Secretary

18 March 2019

Notes:

1. A shareholder ("Shareholder") entitled to attend and vote at the 2019 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") (or at any adjournment thereof) is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of the Shareholder. A proxy needs not also be a Shareholder of the Bank. Shareholders or proxies who attend the 2019 AGM in person will each receive ONE souvenir as a token of the Bank's appreciation. If a shareholder is also appointed as proxy/proxies of other shareholder(s), or a proxy represents multiple shareholders, the number of souvenir each of the aforesaid shareholder or proxy will receive is limited to ONE.

2. The Directors of the Bank have declared a fourth interim dividend of HK$3.60 per share for 2018. The Register of Shareholders of the Bank was closed on 6 March 2019 for the purpose of ascertaining Shareholders' entitlement to the 2018 fourth interim dividend. The fourth interim dividend will be payable on 22 March 2019 to Shareholders

whose names appeared on the Register of Shareholders of the Bank on 6 March 2019.

3. Brief biographical details of all Directors who offer themselves for re-election at the 2019 AGM are set out in Appendix II to the Circular dated 18 March 2019 of which this notice forms part.

4. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, all resolutions set out in this notice will be decided by poll at the 2019 AGM. Article 67 of the Articles of Association provides that on a poll, every Shareholder present in person or by proxy shall have one vote for every share held by that Shareholder. An explanation of the detailed procedures of conducting a poll will be provided to Shareholders at the 2019 AGM.

5. The Register of Shareholders of the Bank will be closed, for the purpose of determining Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the 2019 AGM, from Monday, 6 May 2019 to Thursday, 9 May 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. To be entitled to attend and vote at the 2019 AGM, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, should be lodged with the Bank's Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 pm on Friday, 3 May 2019.

6. If Typhoon Signal No.8 or above is expected to be hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is expected to be in force at any time between 12:00 noon and 5:00 pm on the day of the 2019 AGM, then the 2019 AGM will be postponed and the Shareholders will be informed of the date, time and venue of the postponed meeting by a supplementary notice, posted on the Bank's website (www.hangseng.com) and the website of HKEx (www.hkexnews.hk). If Typhoon Signal No.8 or above or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is cancelled at or before 12:00 noon on the day of the 2019 AGM and, where conditions permit, the 2019 AGM will be held as scheduled. The 2019 AGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the 2019 AGM under bad weather conditions bearing in mind their own situations and, if they do so, they are advised to exercise care and caution.

7. As at the date hereof, the Board of Directors of the Bank comprises Dr Raymond K F Ch'ien* (Chairman), Ms Louisa Cheang (Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive), Dr John C C Chan*, Mr Nixon L S Chan#, Ms L Y Chiang*, Ms Margaret W H Kwan, Ms Irene Y L Lee*, Dr Eric K C Li*, Dr Vincent H S Lo#, Mr Kenneth S Y Ng#, Mr Peter T S Wong# and Mr Michael W K Wu*. * Independent Non-executive Directors # Non-executive Directors



