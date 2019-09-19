Log in
Hang Seng Bank : Notice of a Board Committee Meeting

09/19/2019 | 04:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock code: 11)

NOTICE OF A BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING

This is to announce that a meeting of the Board Committee of Hang Seng Bank Limited (the "Bank") will be held on Wednesday, 2 October 2019 on Level 8, 83 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering the declaration of the Bank's 2019 third interim dividend.

As at the date hereof, the Board of Directors of the Bank comprises Dr Raymond K F Ch'ien* (Chairman), Ms Louisa Cheang (Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive), Dr John C C Chan*, Mr Nixon L S Chan#, Ms L Y Chiang*, Ms Kathleen C H Gan#, Ms Margaret W H Kwan, Ms Irene Y L Lee*, Dr Eric K C Li*, Dr Vincent H S Lo#, Mr Kenneth S Y Ng#, Mr Peter T S Wong# and Mr Michael W K Wu*.

  • Non-executiveDirectors
  • Independent Non-executive Directors

For and on behalf of

Hang Seng Bank Limited

C C Li

Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 September 2019

恒生銀行有限公司

Hang Seng Bank Limited

Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability

Registered Office and Head Office: 83 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 08:46:06 UTC
