Hang Seng Bank : Raises HKD Prime Rate and Savings Rate (27 September 2018)

09/27/2018 | 09:17am CEST

27 September 2018

Hang Seng Raises HKD Prime Rate and Savings Rate

Hang Seng Bank will raise its Hong Kong dollar prime lending rate by 12.5 basis points from 5% p.a. to 5.125% p.a. The Bank's Hong Kong dollar prime lending rate was last changed on 10 November 2008, when it was lowered by 25 basis points.

Margaret Kwan, Executive Director and Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Hang Seng,said: "After careful consideration of factors such as economic conditions, cost of funding, and liquidity and interbank rate levels in Hong Kong's banking sector, we have decided to revise our Hong Kong dollar prime lending rate."

The Bank's Hong Kongdollar savings deposit rate for an account balance of HK$5,000 or above will also be increased from 0.01% p.a. to 0.125% p.a. The revised savings rates will be as below:

Account Balance (HK$)

Interest Rate Per Annum

150,000 and above

0.125%

10,000 - < 150,000

0.125%

5,000 - < 10,000

0.125%

Below 5,000

0%

The bonus interest rate for Hong Kong dollar savings account balances under integrated accounts with a total relationship balance of HK$1 million or above will remain unchanged at 0.01% p.a.

The above changes will take effect on 28 September 2018.

# END #

Hang Seng Raises HKD Prime Rate and Savings Rate / 2

About Hang Seng Bank

Founded in 1933, Hang Seng Bank operates around 270 service outlets serving both personal and business customers. The Bank also maintains branches in Macau and Singapore, and a representative office in Taipei.

Established in May 2007, wholly owned subsidiary Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited is headquartered in Pudong, Shanghai, and operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River Delta, the Yangtze River Delta, the Bohai Rim Region and midwest China.

With total assets of HK$1,535 billion as at 30 June 2018, Hang Seng Bank reported a profit attributable to shareholders of HK$12,647 million for the first half of 2018.

Hang Seng Bank is a principal member of the HSBC Group, one of the world'slargest banking and financial services organisations. For further information on Hang Seng Bank, please visit the Bank's website atwww.hangseng.com.

Disclaimer

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 07:16:08 UTC
