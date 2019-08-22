Hang Seng Bank : Sustainability Report Wins Gold Award in International Competition for Excellence in Annual Reports

22 August 2019

Hang Seng Sustainability Report Wins Gold Award in

International Competition for Excellence in Annual Reports

Hang Seng Bank's 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report (CS Report) has received a Gold Award in the 2019 ARC Awards, the world's largest international competition honouring excellence in annual reports. The Bank also received three Honors Awards for its 2018 Annual Report.

With its theme of 'In Concert with Our Community', Hang Seng's 14th online CS Report was recognised in the Cover/Homepage category for its effective use of visual design to reinforce the key message of the Bank's emphasis on listening to, learning from and working in close collaboration with stakeholders. The homepage artwork of the Report is inspired by a seashell to symbolise the act of listening.

Since publishing its first CS Report in 2006, Hang Seng has worked continuously to meet rising expectations among stakeholders as regards transparency. The Bank uses interactive and visually clear elements such as animation, infographics, videos and hyperlinks to communicate its position and progress on sustainability issues. Mobile-responsive and web-accessible designs offer easy access and good readability across a variety of platforms. A two-page Snapshot summary is available for stakeholders who need an at-a-glance understanding of the Bank's key sustainability achievements for the year.

Hang Seng's efforts to lead by example on sustainability issues has been recognised by other international organisations over the years. The Bank is a constituent stock of several well-respected sustainability indexes, including the FTSE4Good Developed Index (since 2001), the MSCI Pacific ex Japan SRI Index (since 2015) and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series (since 2010).

Alongside its CS Report win, Hang Seng received three Honors Awards for its 2018 Annual Report in the categories of Cover Photo/Design, Interior Design and Interactive Annual Report for banks and financial services organisations in Hong Kong and China. Drawing on the theme of 'New Voices', the report's visual look and interactive online landing page reflect Hang Seng's position as a progressive, forward-looking bank that is taking customer-centric service excellence to new heights through the innovative application of technology, initiatives to improve the ease, speed and convenience of services, and steps to further promote the creativity and expertise of its employees.

