MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Hang Seng Bank Limited

HANG SENG BANK LIMITED

(11)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/31
121.9 HKD   -1.61%
12:59aHANG SENG BANK : 1st Half Net Profit Fell 33% on Year
DJ
12:16aHANG SENG BANK : Interim results for 2020
PU
07/29HANG SENG BANK LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
Hang Seng Bank : 1st Half Net Profit Fell 33% on Year

08/03/2020 | 12:59am EDT

By Ben Otto

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. said its net profit for the first half fell 33% as Hong Kong wrestled with weaker economic activity amid the Covid-19 pandemic, trade tensions and social unrest.

Net profit for the period was 9.14 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.18 billion), compared with HK$13.66 billion a year earlier, the Hong Kong-based lender said in a stock-exchange filing Monday.

Results were affected by factors including lower net interest income, an increase in expected credit losses and a net deficit on property revaluation, Hang Seng said. The bank booked HK$1.76 billion in expected credit losses and other credit impairments, up from HK$510 million in the same period a year earlier.

Net interest income fell 6.7% to HK$14.79 billion in a lower interest rate environment, while noninterest income dropped 33% to HK$4.40 billion, the bank said.

Hang Seng said it expects the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and other uncertainties to continue to disrupt industrial and commercial activity, reducing consumer spending and investor appetite.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

HANG SENG -0.27% 24647.73 Real-time Quote.-12.56%
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED -1.61% 121.9 End-of-day quote.-24.29%
Financials
Sales 2020 39 062 M 5 040 M 5 040 M
Net income 2020 20 061 M 2 588 M 2 588 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 5,57%
Capitalization 233 B 30 071 M 30 071 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,97x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 10 390
Free-Float 37,9%
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 132,11 HKD
Last Close Price 121,90 HKD
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Wan Cheang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuo Fung Ch'ien Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eunice Chan Chief Operating Officer
Wing Lok Leung Chief Financial Officer
Cho Chak Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED-24.29%30 071
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.67%294 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%243 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.36%215 563
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%184 617
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.92%128 675
