Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hang Seng Bank Limited    0011   HK0011000095

HANG SENG BANK LIMITED

(0011)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/17
164.5 HKD   +0.37%
02/17HANG SENG BANK : Net Profit Inched Higher in 2019
DJ
02/17HANG SENG BANK : Results for 2019
PU
02/06HANG SENG BANK : Notice of a Board Committee Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hang Seng Bank : Net Profit Inched Higher in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 11:51pm EST

By Martin Mou

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. said its net profit for 2019 increased 3.0% on higher net interest income.

Net profit was 24.84 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$3.2 billion) and net operating income rose 6.0% to HK$43.51 billion, the Hong Kong lender said in an earnings statement on Tuesday.

Net interest income climbed 7.0% to HK$32.26 billion and non-interest income was 1.0% higher at HK$11.26 billion, Hang Seng said.

The bank's net interest margin rose to 2.20% from 2.18% in 2018.

However, the bank says the operating environment became increasingly challenging in the second half of 2019 due to trade uncertainties, leading to broadly weaker results compared with the first half.

Net operating income for the second half fell 6% on year to HK$21.11 billion due to a decline in non-interest income, it said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG 0.55% 27975.57 Real-time Quote.-0.76%
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED 0.37% 164.5 End-of-day quote.1.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
02/17HANG SENG BANK : Net Profit Inched Higher in 2019
DJ
02/17HANG SENG BANK : Results for 2019
PU
02/06HANG SENG BANK : Notice of a Board Committee Meeting
PU
01/31HANG SENG BANK : Outlets To Close at Noon on Saturdays Until Further Notice Othe..
PU
01/31China banks borrow from SARS playbook in preparation for market reopening
RE
2019HANG SENG BANK : brings mobile ATM withdrawals to Hong Kong
AQ
2019Hong Kong's Banks Confront Lean Times -- WSJ
DJ
2019HANG SENG BANK : Connected Transaction (28 October 2019)
PU
2019HANG SENG BANK : Connected Transaction
PU
2019Hong Kong Banks, Long Fat and Happy, Confront Leaner Times
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 42 373 M
EBIT 2019 30 641 M
Net income 2019 25 138 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,86%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,42x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,16x
Capitalization 314 B
Chart HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 167,42  HKD
Last Close Price 164,50  HKD
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Wan Cheang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuo Fung Ch'ien Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eunice Chan Chief Operating Officer
Wing Lok Leung Chief Financial Officer
Cho Chak Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED1.86%40 344
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.39%431 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.05%307 940
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.17%271 237
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.97%210 641
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.37%199 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group