Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hang Seng Bank Limited    0011   HK0011000095

HANG SENG BANK LIMITED

(0011)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hang Seng Bank : Notice of a Board Committee Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:13am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock code: 11)

NOTICE OF A BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING

This is to announce that a meeting of the Board Committee of Hang Seng Bank Limited (the "Bank") will be held on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 on Level 8, 83 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the Bank's final results for the year ended 31 December 2019 and considering the declaration of the Bank's 2019 fourth interim dividend.

As at the date hereof, the Board of Directors of the Bank comprises Dr Raymond K F Ch'ien* (Chairman), Ms Louisa Cheang (Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive), Dr John C C Chan*, Mr Nixon L S Chan#, Ms L Y Chiang*, Ms Kathleen C H Gan#, Ms Margaret W H Kwan, Ms Irene Y L Lee*, Dr Eric K C Li*, Dr Vincent H S Lo#, Mr Kenneth S Y Ng#, Mr Peter T S Wong# and Mr Michael W K Wu*.

  • Non-executiveDirectors
  • Independent Non-executive Directors

For and on behalf of

Hang Seng Bank Limited

C C Li

Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 February 2020

恒生銀行有限公司

Hang Seng Bank Limited

Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability

Registered Office and Head Office: 83 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 10:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
05:13aHANG SENG BANK : Notice of a Board Committee Meeting
PU
01/31HANG SENG BANK : Outlets To Close at Noon on Saturdays Until Further Notice Othe..
PU
01/31China banks borrow from SARS playbook in preparation for market reopening
RE
2019HANG SENG BANK : brings mobile ATM withdrawals to Hong Kong
AQ
2019Hong Kong's Banks Confront Lean Times -- WSJ
DJ
2019HANG SENG BANK : Connected Transaction (28 October 2019)
PU
2019HANG SENG BANK : Connected Transaction
PU
2019Hong Kong Banks, Long Fat and Happy, Confront Leaner Times
DJ
2019Hong Kong Banks, Long Fat and Happy, Confront Leaner Times
DJ
2019HANG SENG BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 42 176 M
EBIT 2019 31 077 M
Net income 2019 25 036 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,09%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,90x
Capitalization 300 B
Chart HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 169,28  HKD
Last Close Price 157,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Wan Cheang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuo Fung Ch'ien Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eunice Chan Chief Operating Officer
Wing Lok Leung Chief Financial Officer
Cho Chak Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED-2.79%38 990
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.95%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.54%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.00%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.20%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.75%195 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group