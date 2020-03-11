Hang Seng Bank : is First Bank in Hong Kong to Launch Smart Budgeting Tool in Mobile App (11 March 2020)

Log in
03/11/2020

11 March 2020

Hang Seng is First Bank in Hong Kong to Launch

Smart Budgeting Tool in Mobile App

Automatically Consolidates Expenses from Bank and Credit Card Accounts

Particularly Welcomed by Young Segment

A Hang Seng survey of over 1,000 Hong Kong consumers in the 18 to 64 age range has found that the majority still use pen and paper or computer spreadsheets to manage their personal finances. One reason is that many digital budgeting or bookkeeping tools currently available are not particularly user-friendly as they require users to input data manually, constantly remind themselves to enter all their expense and outgoing items, and consolidate information from different accounts.

To address these pain points, Hang Seng Bank has developed an innovative in-app savings and budgeting tool - 'Saving Planner' - that automatically consolidates expenses from a customer's Hang Seng bank and credit card accounts, bringing ultra- simplicity to those looking to save money and effectively manage their personal finances to achieve goals such as saving for travel, shopping and investment.

In March, selected customers are being invited to try out 'Saving Planner'. The new smart saving and budgeting tool is embedded within the Hang Seng Mobile App. Once customers input their monthly income and set a savings goal, their Hang Seng bank and credit card accounts will be instantly linked to the tool and all expenses will be tracked and logged automatically, meaning there is no need to manually enter expense items one by one. Regular notifications will be sent to users to remind them to monitor and review the progress on their savings, helping customers to establish good finance management habits.

In response to demands for a high level of data security, 'Saving Planner' offers a safer and more reliable service as customers do not need to share their account details with external parties.

Margaret Kwan, Executive Director and Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Hang Seng, said: "We are excited to be the first bank in Hong Kong to launch this smart in-app saving and budgeting tool that automatically consolidates customers' bank and credit card accounts for expenses tracking. 'Saving Planner' offers a brand new service experience. Our survey tells us that while this tool is considered useful by customers in all age groups, it is particularly welcomed by our younger customers who often have many short-term and long-term savings goals, including travel, getting married and further studies."

Among respondents aged between 18 and 30, 71% found the 'Saving Planner' to be attractive to use. The most appealing features include the simple interface, customisation options, good security, and automated functions.

Hang Seng has introduced a number of initiatives over the past year to help younger customers enhance their understanding of good financial management and better manage their wealth as it grows, including the launch of the brand new 'SmartInvest' financial education and investment platform and the lowering of the minimum subscription amount for selected investment products.

Ms Kwan added: "Our 'Saving Planner' innovation reflects our firm goal to offering customers a simplified banking journey that is facilitated by technology and our people. We are continuing to enhance the capabilities of our digital service scope to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Further new initiatives to give customers greater flexibility and choice in managing their wealth are in the pipeline for launch this year."

# END #

Appendix

Appendix I

Photos of 'Saving Planner' Screen Capture

Appendix II

Major Findings of Hang Seng Survey

About Hang Seng Bank

Founded in 1933, Hang Seng Bank operates around 290 service outlets serving both personal and business customers. The Bank also maintains branches in Macau and Singapore, and a representative office in Taipei.

Established in May 2007, wholly owned subsidiary Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited is headquartered in Pudong, Shanghai, and operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River Delta, the Yangtze River Delta, the Bohai Rim Region and midwest China.

With total assets of HK$1,677 billion as at 31 December 2019, Hang Seng Bank reported a profit attributable to shareholders of HK$24,840 million for 2019. Hang Seng Bank is a principal member of the HSBC Group, one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations. For further information on Hang Seng Bank, please visit the Bank's website at www.hangseng.com.

11 March 2020

Appendix I Photos of 'Saving Planner' Screen Capture

Photo 1

The new 'Saving Planner' tool is embedded within the Hang Seng Mobile App. Customers can simply log into the app and look for 'Saving Planner' under the 'Account Services' tab. With 'Saving Planner', customers can customise their savings goal, amount and duration to kick start their savings journey.

Appendix I Photos of 'Saving Planner' Screen Capture / 2

Photo 2

Once a customer has set up their personalised saving plan, their Hang Seng bank and credit card accounts will be instantly linked to 'Saving Planner' and all expenses will be tracked and logged automatically, meaning there is no need to manually enter expense items one by one. Regular notifications will be sent to users to remind them to monitor and review the progress on their savings.

Appendix I Photos of 'Saving Planner' Screen Capture / 3

Photo 3

'Saving Planner' categorises expenses automatically, providing customers with an at- a-glance summary of how they spend their money.

Appendix I Photos of 'Saving Planner' Screen Capture / 4

Photo 4

Upon completing their saving plan by reaching their savings goal, customers can create a new plan and continue with their savings journey.

Disclaimer

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 09:02:03 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 43 043 M
EBIT 2020 30 272 M
Net income 2020 23 096 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,90%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,36x
Capi. / Sales2021 6,19x
Capitalization 274 B
Chart HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 154,68  HKD
Last Close Price 143,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Wan Cheang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuo Fung Ch'ien Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eunice Chan Chief Operating Officer
Wing Lok Leung Chief Financial Officer
Cho Chak Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED1.99%35 231
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.97%287 232
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%263 708
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.56%201 676
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.96%191 334
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.32%140 690
