Hanger : Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference

Hanger
At a Glance
Who We Are:
Industry leader in orthotics & prosthetics services
$4.2 billion1 addressable O&P domestic U.S. market
Pioneered prosthetic devices in 1861
Focus on custom devices
By The Numbers ($ as ofTTM 9.30.19):
Net Revenue $1.082 billion
Adjusted EBITDA2 $121.9 million
4,700 FTEs; 900 locations (incl. 801 patient care &
satellite locations) in 46 states and D.C.(as of September 30,
2019)
Two segments: Patient Care (82% revenue); Products & Services (18% revenue)
Source: Hanger Inc. estimates
2Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
Business Mix
Primary Focus on the Provision of Specialty Health Care
Hanger Net Revenue1
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
$1.082 billion
$121.9 million - 11.5% EBITDA margin
Patient Care
Patient Care
$889.3 million
$159.4 million
82.2% revenue
17.9% margin
Hanger
Hanger
Net
Adjusted
Revenue
EBITDA
Products &
Corporate &
Other
Products & Services
Services
($68.6) million
$192.7 million
$31.1 million
17.8% revenue
16.2% margin
TTM through 9.30.19.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
Investment Thesis
Industry Leader Building Sustainable Competitive Advantage
Market Leader
Sizeable Market
Differentiators
Growth Levers
1
23
4
The leading providerof orthotic and prosthetic services in the United States
Provides approximately
20% of all O&P services in the United States
$4.2 billion marketfor prescription prostheses, orthoses and prefabricated oroff-the-shelforthoses
Broad demand driversacross injuries and multiple, high prevalence disease etiologies
Competitive differentiation through investmentsin clinical outcomes, centralized revenue cycle management, patient engagement and supply chain to drive growth
Multi-tierstrategy to grow organically, steadily expand margins and pursue M&A to drive incremental growth opportunities
Premier scalable provider in a large market for specialized healthcare services
Orthotics and Prosthetics (O&P)
95% of Hanger's Revenue is Related to O&P Services and Distribution
Orthotics
Orthotic devices modify the structural and functional characteristics of the neuromuscular and skeletal system
Prescribed for injuries, musculoskeletal, neurological or orthopedic disorders
Hanger Clinic emphasizes fabrications of customized devices
Prosthetics
Prosthetic devices replace a missing limb or portion of a limb
Provided to patients with amputated or congenitally absent limbs to replace the function and appearance of a limb
Prosthetics are customized to meet the unique location and characteristics of the patient and their residual limb
Prostheses have an average useful life ranging 3-5 years
Patient Care Differentiators
Building Sustainable Advantages in a Fragmented Industry
National network and market leadership
Driving patient engagement, connectivity and satisfaction
Unique ability to measure and improve patient outcomes
Optimizing reimbursement through centralized revenue cycle management
Enhancing productivity and cost management through an enterprise supply chain
Patient Care1
$889.3 million 82.2% of revenue
Hanger
Net
Revenue
Products & Services
Patient Care1 $159.4 million 17.9% margin
Hanger
Adjusted
EBITDA2
Products & Services
G&A Expense
TTM through 9.30.19.
2Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
Scale as a Competitive Advantage
National Network Brings Hanger Closer to the Community
Hanger Patient Care Clinics
1,500+ Clinicians
Hanger employs over 20% of the board certified, O&P clinicians in the U.S.
Competitors are spread out in small local practitioner settings.
801 Patient Care Locations
Hanger is the only O&P provider operating a nationwide network of patient care clinics in 46 states and D.C.
Nationwide Network
Hanger's broad provider footprint allows for a healthy diversity of payor and referral sources.
Geographic diversity insulates Hanger from local or market specific challenges.
2 million Annual Patient Encounters
Hanger has the highest volume of O&P patients as compared with any provider.
Enables Hanger to develop and deliver best practices in O&P care.
Market Leader
In a Fragmented Industry
O&P Patient Care Clinic Market
(by location)
Approximately 3,200 Clinics
Veterans
10 next largest O&P
Administration
79
providers
ranging from 22 - 68 clinics
327
Hanger 695
Clinic
2,099
Rest of
market
Source: American Board For Certification 2017. Figures reflect Hanger as of 9.30.19
Hanger currently operates 801 patient care clinics nationally
695 patient care clinics
106 satellite locations
22% of O&P clinics in the nation
VA: Next largest at 2%
Rest of market is comprised of diverse small providers
Enterprise Supply Chain
Opportunities to Leverage Buying Power and Scale
1
2
3
4
Purchasing leverage
Manage
COM
Streamline
Hub and spoke
inventory
fabrication
Patient Care purchases 75% of materials for its own use through its central supply chain
Provides scale and purchasing power
Patient Care Materials Costs (COM) were 30.6% of revenue in 2019 (9 months ending 9.30.19)
Opportunities exist to achieve further economies of scale
Lower freight costs
Hanger operates five distribution centers across the U.S.
Investments in systems, processes and on-line channels aim to lower supply chain costs
Inventory consignment
In addition to laboratories within local clinics, Hanger operates eleven fabrication facilities nationwide
Opportunities to streamline production through use of central fabrication facilities
Cash investment of approximately $22 - $27 million in supply chain reengineering and technology in 2020 and $6 - $8 million in 2021
Ongoing operating expense of approximately $5 million annually
Products and Services
National Scale Supports Profitable Growth
74% of products & services net revenue derived from the distribution of O&P components and related devices through "SPS"
5.0% net revenue growth in 2019 (TTM through 9.30.19 compared to full-year 2018)
Comprehensive catalog for independent O&P providers
One-stopO&P industry destination with 450,000 SKUs across more than 300 manufactures
Leading dedicated O&P distributor in the industry
Remaining 26% of net revenue from therapeutic solutions "ACP"
Rehabilitation technologies and clinical programs to skilled nursing facilities (SNFs)
Facing headwinds due to challenging conditions and the reimbursement environment in SNFs
Goal to stabilize revenue and earnings
Products &
Services1
$192.7 million 17.8% of revenue
Hanger
Net
Revenue
Patient Care
Products &
Services1 $31.1 million 16.2% margin
G&A
Hanger
Adjusted
EBITDA2
Patient Care
TTM through 9.30.19.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
Third Quarter and YTD 2019 Revenue Performance
Patient Care Drives Third Quarter Revenue Growth
Third Quarter
Nine Months
$279.6
$797.2
$763.9
$262.9
+6.3%
+4.4%
2018
2019
2018
2019
Third quarter 2019 same clinic, day-adjusted growth of 2.1% driven by 4.0% prosthetics growth
Year-to-datesame clinic, day-adjusted growth of 1.8% and prosthetics growth of 2.7%
Third Quarter and YTD 2019 Adjusted EBITDA1 Performance
Growth in Patient Care Margins Year-Over-Year
Third Quarter
Nine Months
$32.6
$31.1
$81.0
$81.9
2018 2019
11.8% 11.7%
20182019
Margin % 10.6% 10.3%
Patient Care margin increased to 18.3% in Q3 as compared with 17.8% in Q3 2018. Year-to-date segment margin of 17.0% versus 16.5% in prior year
The decline in therapeutic solutions revenue as well as lower margins in O&P distribution have moderated consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin year-over-year
1. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Earnings are non-GAAP-measures. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
Same clinic revenue growth per day excludes the effect of change in rate of disallowances for 2017. Beginning in 2018, Hanger instituted reporting same clinic revenue growth per day that includes the impact of disallowed revenue, as this measure now better reflects year-year changes.
Cash Flow, Liquidity and Capital Allocation Priorities
Use Excess Cash Flow to Execute Growth Strategy
Strong Cash Flow
20191 Free Cash Flow (Adjusted EBITDA2 - CapEx) of $90.5 million
20191 Capex, including purchase of equipment leased to third parties totaled, $31.4 million
Estimated CapEx of approximately $35 million in 2019
Flexible Balance Sheet3
$144.8 million in liquidity, comprised of:
$94.8 million of borrowing capacity under revolving credit facility
$49.9 million in cash and cash equivalents
Net debt of $455.8 million
63% hedged or otherwise bearing fixed rate
$32 million in annualized cash interest expense, or 6.3%
Disciplined Capital Allocation Strategy
Pro forma leverage of approximately 3.7x at end of Q3 2019
Investing now in supply chain and financial systems and re- engineering to achieve freight, labor efficiencies, investing approximately:
$22 - $27 million in 2020
$6 - $8 million in 2021
Remain focused on leverage
Referenced amounts reflect TTM through 9.30.19.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics. 3 Amounts stated as of September 30.2019
2019 Outlook1
Annual Outlook Reaffirmed in the Second Quarter of 2019
Net revenue in a range between $1.075 billion and $1.105 billion
Adjusted EBITDA1 in a range between $121 million and $126 million
Hanger's financial outlook for 2019 does not incorporate contributions from potential future acquisitions, beyond those set at the time of original guidance in Q1 2019
Note: Guidance affirmed as of November 7, 2019. This presentation is not a reiteration or affirmation of prior guidance.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP-measure.
Adjusted EBITDA is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, is not available without unreasonable effort due to the unpredictable nature of reconciling items that render such a reconciliation not meaningful for investors. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non- GAAP metrics.
Appendix
Non-GAAP
Reconciliations
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
For the Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2016
Net loss - as reported (GAAP)
$
(858)
$
(104,671)
$
(106,471)
Adjustments to calculate EBITDA:
Depreciation and amortization
36,455
39,259
44,887
Interest expense, net
37,566
57,688
45,199
Loss on extinguishment of debt
16,998
-
6,031
Non-service defined benefit plan expense
703
736
786
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
5,238
27,297
(15,910)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
(935)
Adjustments - Net loss to EBITDA
96,960
124,980
80,058
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
96,102
20,309
(26,413)
Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:
Impairment of intangible assets
183
54,735
86,164
Third-party professional fees
12,461
32,301
37,244
Equity-based compensation
13,065
12,930
9,763
Acquisition-related expenses
510
-
-
Disaster recovery / unclaimed property settlement
(2,221)
-
-
Severance expenses
957
64
2,487
Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
24,955
100,030
135,658
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
121,057
$
120,339
$
109,245
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Net Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Patient Care
Net income from operations - as reported (GAAP)
$
Depreciation & amortization
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:
Equity-based compensation
Severance expenses
Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
Products & Services
Net income from operations - as reported (GAAP)
Depreciation & amortization
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:
Equity-based compensation
Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
Corporate & Other
Net loss from operations - as reported (GAAP)
Depreciation & amortization
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:
Third-party professional fees
Equity-based compensation
Acquisition related expenses
Disaster recovery / unclaimed property settlement
Severance expenses
Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
Total Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
36,130 $
4,943
41,073
1,087
-
1,087
42,160
5,111
2,723
7,834
236
236
8,070
(23,838)
1,707
(22,131)
2,136
2,051
350
-
-
4,537
(17,594)
32,636 $
32,502 $
4,651
37,153
1,023
-
1,023
38,176
6,839
2,564
9,403
238
238
9,641
(23,417)
1,735
(21,682)
2,230
2,406
-
-
366
5,002
(16,680)
31,137 $
93,661
$
84,615
13,997
14,547
107,658
99,162
3,282
3,262
(11)
-
3,271
3,262
110,929
102,424
14,133
20,171
7,862
7,569
21,995
27,740
726
343
726
343
22,721
28,083
(69,267)
(67,910)
5,047
5,436
(64,220)
(62,474)
5,530
8,870
6,081
5,968
848
-
-
(2,221)
-
366
12,459
12,983
(51,761)
(49,491)
81,889
$
81,016
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Third Quarter and YTD, 2019 vs 2018 and TTM as of September 30, 2019
For the Trailing
Twelve Months
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
Net Revenue (a)
Patient Care
$
230,931
$
214,080
$
652,700
$
620,745
$
889,337
Products & Services
48,707
48,866
144,455
143,162
192,671
Net revenue
$
279,638
$
262,946
$
797,155
$
763,907
$
1,082,008
EBITDA (b)
Patient Care
$
41,073
$
37,153
$
107,658
$
99,162
$
154,414
Products & Services
7,834
9,403
21,995
27,740
29,975
Corporate & Other
(22,131)
(21,682)
(64,220)
(62,474)
(87,282)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
26,776
$
24,874
$
65,433
$
64,428
$
97,107
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
Patient Care
$
42,160
$
38,176
$
110,929
$
102,424
$
159,386
Products & Services
8,070
9,641
22,721
28,083
31,141
Corporate & Other
(17,594)
(16,680)
(51,761)
(49,491)
(68,597)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
32,636
$
31,137
$
81,889
$
81,016
$
121,930
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
Patient Care
18.3 %
17.8 %
17.0 %
16.5 %
17.9 %
Products & Services
16.6 %
19.7 %
15.7 %
19.6 %
16.2 %
Net revenue
11.7 %
11.8 %
10.3 %
10.6 %
11.3 %
Excludes intersegment revenue
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are "Non-GAAP" measures