Hanger : Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference Boca Raton Resort December 3, 2019 Cautionary Note Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "preliminary," "intends," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "views" or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of our identified material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting adversely affecting its ability to report its financial condition and results of operations in a timely and accurate manner; any litigation relating to the Company's accounting practices, financial statements and other financial data, periodic reports or other corporate actions; changes in the demand for the Company's O&P products and services; uncertainties relating to the results of operations or recently acquired O&P patient care clinics; the Company's ability to enter into and derive benefits from managed-care contracts; the Company's ability to successfully attract and retain qualified O&P clinicians; federal laws governing the health care industry; uncertainties inherent in investigations and legal proceedings; governmental policies affecting O&P operations; and other risks and uncertainties generally affecting the health care industry. For additional information and risk factors that could affect the Company, see its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this presentation is made only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. Note Regarding the Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This presentation includes certain "non-GAAPfinancial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the federal Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Non-GAAPmeasures include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, adjusted earnings per share, leverage ratios, free cash flow. As required under Regulation G, Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAPfinancial results are included in schedules at the Appendix. These schedules reconcile the non-GAAPfinancial measures included in this presentation to the most direct comparable financial measure under generally-acceptedaccounting principles in the United States. The non-GAAPmeasures contained herein are used by the Company's management to analyze the Company's business results and are provided for informational and analytical context. page 02 Hanger At a Glance Who We Are: Industry leader in orthotics & prosthetics services

$4.2 billion 1 addressable O&P domestic U.S. market

addressable O&P domestic U.S. market Pioneered prosthetic devices in 1861

Focus on custom devices By The Numbers ($ as of TTM 9.30.19): Net Revenue $1.082 billion

Adjusted EBITDA 2 $121.9 million

$121.9 million 4,700 FTEs; 900 locations (incl. 801 patient care & satellite locations) in 46 states and D.C. (as of September 30, 2019) Two segments: Patient Care (82% revenue); Products & Services (18% revenue) Source: Hanger Inc. estimates 2Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics. page 03 Business Mix Primary Focus on the Provision of Specialty Health Care Hanger Net Revenue1 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $1.082 billion $121.9 million - 11.5% EBITDA margin Patient Care Patient Care $889.3 million $159.4 million 82.2% revenue 17.9% margin Hanger Hanger Net Adjusted Revenue EBITDA Products & Corporate & Other Products & Services Services ($68.6) million $192.7 million $31.1 million 17.8% revenue 16.2% margin TTM through 9.30.19. Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics. page 04 Investment Thesis Industry Leader Building Sustainable Competitive Advantage Market Leader Sizeable Market Differentiators Growth Levers 1 23 4 The leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic services in the United States

Provides approximately

20% of all O&P services in the United States $4.2 billion market for prescription prostheses, orthoses and prefabricated or off-the-shelf orthoses

Broad demand drivers across injuries and multiple, high prevalence disease etiologies Competitive differentiation through investments in clinical outcomes, centralized revenue cycle management, patient engagement and supply chain to drive growth Multi-tier strategy to grow organically, steadily expand margins and pursue M&A to drive incremental growth opportunities Premier scalable provider in a large market for specialized healthcare services page 05 Orthotics and Prosthetics (O&P) 95% of Hanger's Revenue is Related to O&P Services and Distribution Orthotics Orthotic devices modify the structural and functional characteristics of the neuromuscular and skeletal system

Prescribed for injuries, musculoskeletal, neurological or orthopedic disorders

Hanger Clinic emphasizes fabrications of customized devices Prosthetics Prosthetic devices replace a missing limb or portion of a limb

Provided to patients with amputated or congenitally absent limbs to replace the function and appearance of a limb

Prosthetics are customized to meet the unique location and characteristics of the patient and their residual limb

Prostheses have an average useful life ranging 3-5 years page 06 Patient Care Differentiators Building Sustainable Advantages in a Fragmented Industry National network and market leadership Driving patient engagement, connectivity and satisfaction Unique ability to measure and improve patient outcomes Optimizing reimbursement through centralized revenue cycle management Enhancing productivity and cost management through an enterprise supply chain Patient Care1 $889.3 million 82.2% of revenue Hanger Net Revenue Products & Services Patient Care1 $159.4 million 17.9% margin Hanger Adjusted EBITDA2 Products & Services G&A Expense TTM through 9.30.19. 2Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics. page 07 Scale as a Competitive Advantage National Network Brings Hanger Closer to the Community Hanger Patient Care Clinics 1,500+ Clinicians

Hanger employs over 20% of the board certified, O&P clinicians in the U.S. Competitors are spread out in small local practitioner settings.

801 Patient Care Locations

Hanger is the only O&P provider operating a nationwide network of patient care clinics in 46 states and D.C.

Nationwide Network

Hanger's broad provider footprint allows for a healthy diversity of payor and referral sources. Geographic diversity insulates Hanger from local or market specific challenges.

2 million Annual Patient Encounters

Hanger has the highest volume of O&P patients as compared with any provider. Enables Hanger to develop and deliver best practices in O&P care.

page 08 Market Leader In a Fragmented Industry O&P Patient Care Clinic Market (by location) Approximately 3,200 Clinics Veterans 10 next largest O&P Administration 79 providers ranging from 22 - 68 clinics 327 Hanger 695 Clinic 2,099 Rest of market Source: American Board For Certification 2017. Figures reflect Hanger as of 9.30.19 Hanger currently operates 801 patient care clinics nationally 695 patient care clinics

106 satellite locations 22% of O&P clinics in the nation VA: Next largest at 2% Rest of market is comprised of diverse small providers page 09 Enterprise Supply Chain Opportunities to Leverage Buying Power and Scale 1 2 3 4 Purchasing leverage Manage COM Streamline Hub and spoke inventory fabrication Patient Care purchases 75% of materials for its own use through its central supply chain

Provides scale and purchasing power Patient Care Materials Costs (COM) were 30.6% of revenue in 2019 (9 months ending 9.30.19)

Opportunities exist to achieve further economies of scale

Lower freight costs Hanger operates five distribution centers across the U.S.

Investments in systems, processes and on-line channels aim to lower supply chain costs

on-line channels aim to lower supply chain costs Inventory consignment In addition to laboratories within local clinics, Hanger operates eleven fabrication facilities nationwide

Opportunities to streamline production through use of central fabrication facilities Cash investment of approximately $22 - $27 million in supply chain reengineering and technology in 2020 and $6 - $8 million in 2021

Ongoing operating expense of approximately $5 million annually page 010 Products and Services National Scale Supports Profitable Growth 74% of products & services net revenue derived from the distribution of O&P components and related devices through "SPS" 5.0% net revenue growth in 2019 (TTM through 9.30.19 compared to full-year 2018)

full-year 2018) Comprehensive catalog for independent O&P providers

One-stop O&P industry destination with 450,000 SKUs across more than 300 manufactures

O&P industry destination with 450,000 SKUs across more than 300 manufactures Leading dedicated O&P distributor in the industry Remaining 26% of net revenue from therapeutic solutions "ACP" Rehabilitation technologies and clinical programs to skilled nursing facilities (SNFs)

Facing headwinds due to challenging conditions and the reimbursement environment in SNFs

Goal to stabilize revenue and earnings Products & Services1 $192.7 million 17.8% of revenue Hanger Net Revenue Patient Care Products & Services1 $31.1 million 16.2% margin G&A Hanger Adjusted EBITDA2 Patient Care TTM through 9.30.19. Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics. page 011 Third Quarter and YTD 2019 Revenue Performance Patient Care Drives Third Quarter Revenue Growth Third Quarter Nine Months $279.6 $797.2 $763.9 $262.9 +6.3% +4.4% 2018 2019 2018 2019 Third quarter 2019 same clinic, day-adjusted growth of 2.1% driven by 4.0% prosthetics growth

day-adjusted growth of 2.1% driven by 4.0% prosthetics growth Year-to-date same clinic, day-adjusted growth of 1.8% and prosthetics growth of 2.7% page 012 Third Quarter and YTD 2019 Adjusted EBITDA1 Performance Growth in Patient Care Margins Year-Over-Year Third Quarter Nine Months $32.6 $31.1 $81.0 $81.9 2018 2019 11.8% 11.7% 20182019 Margin % 10.6% 10.3% Patient Care margin increased to 18.3% in Q3 as compared with 17.8% in Q3 2018. Year-to-date segment margin of 17.0% versus 16.5% in prior year

Year-to-date segment margin of 17.0% versus 16.5% in prior year The decline in therapeutic solutions revenue as well as lower margins in O&P distribution have moderated consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin year-over-year 1. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Earnings are non-GAAP-measures. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics. page 013 Same Clinic Rate of Growth Revenue on Per Day Basis Quarterly % change1 3.0% 2.1%2.1%2.1% 0.9% 0.6% -0.9% 1.7% 1.1% 0.3% -0.1% Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Same clinic revenue growth per day excludes the effect of change in rate of disallowances for 2017. Beginning in 2018, Hanger instituted reporting same clinic revenue growth per day that includes the impact of disallowed revenue, as this measure now better reflects year-year changes. page 014 Cash Flow, Liquidity and Capital Allocation Priorities Use Excess Cash Flow to Execute Growth Strategy Strong Cash Flow 2019 1 Free Cash Flow (Adjusted EBITDA 2 - CapEx) of $90.5 million

Free Cash Flow (Adjusted EBITDA - CapEx) of $90.5 million 2019 1 Capex, including purchase of equipment leased to third parties totaled, $31.4 million

Capex, including purchase of equipment leased to third parties totaled, $31.4 million Estimated CapEx of approximately $35 million in 2019 Flexible Balance Sheet3 $144.8 million in liquidity, comprised of:

$94.8 million of borrowing capacity under revolving credit facility $49.9 million in cash and cash equivalents

Net debt of $455.8 million

63% hedged or otherwise bearing fixed rate $32 million in annualized cash interest expense, or 6.3%

Disciplined Capital Allocation Strategy Pro forma leverage of approximately 3.7x at end of Q3 2019

Investing now in supply chain and financial systems and re- engineering to achieve freight, labor efficiencies, investing approximately:

$22 - $27 million in 2020 $6 - $8 million in 2021

Remain focused on leverage Referenced amounts reflect TTM through 9.30.19. Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

3 Amounts stated as of September 30.2019 page 015 2019 Outlook1 Annual Outlook Reaffirmed in the Second Quarter of 2019 Net revenue in a range between $1.075 billion and $1.105 billion Adjusted EBITDA1 in a range between $121 million and $126 million Hanger's financial outlook for 2019 does not incorporate contributions from potential future acquisitions, beyond those set at the time of original guidance in Q1 2019 Note: Guidance affirmed as of November 7, 2019. This presentation is not a reiteration or affirmation of prior guidance. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP-measure. Adjusted EBITDA is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, is not available without unreasonable effort due to the unpredictable nature of reconciling items that render such a reconciliation not meaningful for investors. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non- GAAP metrics. page 016 Investment Thesis Industry Leader Building Sustainable Competitive Advantage Market Leader Sizeable Market Differentiators Growth Levers 1 23 4 The leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic services in the United States

Provides approximately

20% of all O&P services in the United States $4.2 billion market for prescription prostheses, orthoses and prefabricated or off-the-shelf orthoses

Broad demand drivers across injuries and multiple, high prevalence disease etiologies Competitive differentiation through investments in clinical outcomes, centralized revenue cycle management, patient engagement and supply chain to drive growth Multi-tier strategy to grow organically, steadily expand margins and pursue M&A to drive incremental growth opportunities Premier scalable provider in a large market for specialized healthcare services page 017 Appendix Non-GAAP Reconciliations Non-GAAP Reconciliations Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 Net loss - as reported (GAAP) $ (858) $ (104,671) $ (106,471) Adjustments to calculate EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 36,455 39,259 44,887 Interest expense, net 37,566 57,688 45,199 Loss on extinguishment of debt 16,998 - 6,031 Non-service defined benefit plan expense 703 736 786 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 5,238 27,297 (15,910) Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - (935) Adjustments - Net loss to EBITDA 96,960 124,980 80,058 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 96,102 20,309 (26,413) Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA: Impairment of intangible assets 183 54,735 86,164 Third-party professional fees 12,461 32,301 37,244 Equity-based compensation 13,065 12,930 9,763 Acquisition-related expenses 510 - - Disaster recovery / unclaimed property settlement (2,221) - - Severance expenses 957 64 2,487 Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA 24,955 100,030 135,658 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 121,057 $ 120,339 $ 109,245 page 019 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Net Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Patient Care Net income from operations - as reported (GAAP) $ Depreciation & amortization EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA: Equity-based compensation Severance expenses Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Products & Services Net income from operations - as reported (GAAP) Depreciation & amortization EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA: Equity-based compensation Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Corporate & Other Net loss from operations - as reported (GAAP) Depreciation & amortization EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA: Third-party professional fees Equity-based compensation Acquisition related expenses Disaster recovery / unclaimed property settlement Severance expenses Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Total Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 36,130 $ 4,943 41,073 1,087 - 1,087 42,160 5,111 2,723 7,834 236 236 8,070 (23,838) 1,707 (22,131) 2,136 2,051 350 - - 4,537 (17,594) 32,636 $ 32,502 $ 4,651 37,153 1,023 - 1,023 38,176 6,839 2,564 9,403 238 238 9,641 (23,417) 1,735 (21,682) 2,230 2,406 - - 366 5,002 (16,680) 31,137 $ 93,661 $ 84,615 13,997 14,547 107,658 99,162 3,282 3,262 (11) - 3,271 3,262 110,929 102,424 14,133 20,171 7,862 7,569 21,995 27,740 726 343 726 343 22,721 28,083 (69,267) (67,910) 5,047 5,436 (64,220) (62,474) 5,530 8,870 6,081 5,968 848 - - (2,221) - 366 12,459 12,983 (51,761) (49,491) 81,889 $ 81,016 page 020 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Third Quarter and YTD, 2019 vs 2018 and TTM as of September 30, 2019 For the Trailing Twelve Months For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net Revenue (a) Patient Care $ 230,931 $ 214,080 $ 652,700 $ 620,745 $ 889,337 Products & Services 48,707 48,866 144,455 143,162 192,671 Net revenue $ 279,638 $ 262,946 $ 797,155 $ 763,907 $ 1,082,008 EBITDA (b) Patient Care $ 41,073 $ 37,153 $ 107,658 $ 99,162 $ 154,414 Products & Services 7,834 9,403 21,995 27,740 29,975 Corporate & Other (22,131) (21,682) (64,220) (62,474) (87,282) EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 26,776 $ 24,874 $ 65,433 $ 64,428 $ 97,107 Adjusted EBITDA (b) Patient Care $ 42,160 $ 38,176 $ 110,929 $ 102,424 $ 159,386 Products & Services 8,070 9,641 22,721 28,083 31,141 Corporate & Other (17,594) (16,680) (51,761) (49,491) (68,597) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 32,636 $ 31,137 $ 81,889 $ 81,016 $ 121,930 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) Patient Care 18.3 % 17.8 % 17.0 % 16.5 % 17.9 % Products & Services 16.6 % 19.7 % 15.7 % 19.6 % 16.2 % Net revenue 11.7 % 11.8 % 10.3 % 10.6 % 11.3 % Excludes intersegment revenue EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are "Non-GAAP" measures page 021 Attachments Original document

