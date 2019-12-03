Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hanger, Inc.    HNGR

HANGER, INC.

(HNGR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hanger : Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 07:43am EST

Investor Presentation

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

2019 Leveraged Finance Conference

Boca Raton Resort

December 3, 2019

Cautionary Note

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "preliminary," "intends," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "views" or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of our identified material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting adversely affecting its ability to report its financial condition and results of operations in a timely and accurate manner; any litigation relating to the Company's accounting practices, financial statements and other financial data, periodic reports or other corporate actions; changes in the demand for the Company's O&P products and services; uncertainties relating to the results of operations or recently acquired O&P patient care clinics; the Company's ability to enter into and derive benefits from managed-care contracts; the Company's ability to successfully attract and retain qualified O&P clinicians; federal laws governing the health care industry; uncertainties inherent in investigations and legal proceedings; governmental policies affecting O&P operations; and other risks and uncertainties generally affecting the health care industry. For additional information and risk factors that could affect the Company, see its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this presentation is made only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.

Note Regarding the Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This presentation includes certain "non-GAAPfinancial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the federal Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Non-GAAPmeasures include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, adjusted earnings per share, leverage ratios, free cash flow. As required under Regulation G, Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAPfinancial results are included in schedules at the Appendix. These schedules reconcile the non-GAAPfinancial measures included in this presentation to the most direct comparable financial measure under generally-acceptedaccounting principles in the United States. The non-GAAPmeasures contained herein are used by the Company's management to analyze the Company's business results and are provided for informational and analytical context.

page 02

Hanger

At a Glance

Who We Are:

  • Industry leader in orthotics & prosthetics services
  • $4.2 billion1 addressable O&P domestic U.S. market
  • Pioneered prosthetic devices in 1861
  • Focus on custom devices

By The Numbers ($ as of TTM 9.30.19):

  • Net Revenue $1.082 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 $121.9 million
  • 4,700 FTEs; 900 locations (incl. 801 patient care &

satellite locations) in 46 states and D.C. (as of September 30,

2019)

  • Two segments: Patient Care (82% revenue); Products & Services (18% revenue)
  • Source: Hanger Inc. estimates

2Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

page 03

Business Mix

Primary Focus on the Provision of Specialty Health Care

Hanger Net Revenue1

Adjusted EBITDA1,2

$1.082 billion

$121.9 million - 11.5% EBITDA margin

Patient Care

Patient Care

$889.3 million

$159.4 million

82.2% revenue

17.9% margin

Hanger

Hanger

Net

Adjusted

Revenue

EBITDA

Products &

Corporate &

Other

Products & Services

Services

($68.6) million

$192.7 million

$31.1 million

17.8% revenue

16.2% margin

  • TTM through 9.30.19.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

page 04

Investment Thesis

Industry Leader Building Sustainable Competitive Advantage

Market Leader

Sizeable Market

Differentiators

Growth Levers

1

23

4

  • The leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic services in the United States
  • Provides approximately
    20% of all O&P services in the United States
  • $4.2 billion market for prescription prostheses, orthoses and prefabricated or off-the-shelforthoses
  • Broad demand drivers across injuries and multiple, high prevalence disease etiologies
  • Competitive differentiation through investments in clinical outcomes, centralized revenue cycle management, patient engagement and supply chain to drive growth
  • Multi-tierstrategy to grow organically, steadily expand margins and pursue M&A to drive incremental growth opportunities

Premier scalable provider in a large market for specialized healthcare services

page 05

Orthotics and Prosthetics (O&P)

95% of Hanger's Revenue is Related to O&P Services and Distribution

Orthotics

  • Orthotic devices modify the structural and functional characteristics of the neuromuscular and skeletal system
  • Prescribed for injuries, musculoskeletal, neurological or orthopedic disorders
  • Hanger Clinic emphasizes fabrications of customized devices

Prosthetics

  • Prosthetic devices replace a missing limb or portion of a limb
  • Provided to patients with amputated or congenitally absent limbs to replace the function and appearance of a limb
  • Prosthetics are customized to meet the unique location and characteristics of the patient and their residual limb
  • Prostheses have an average useful life ranging 3-5 years

page 06

Patient Care Differentiators

Building Sustainable Advantages in a Fragmented Industry

National network and market leadership

Driving patient engagement, connectivity and satisfaction

Unique ability to measure and improve patient outcomes

Optimizing reimbursement through centralized revenue cycle management

Enhancing productivity and cost management through an enterprise supply chain

Patient Care1

$889.3 million 82.2% of revenue

Hanger

Net

Revenue

Products & Services

Patient Care1 $159.4 million 17.9% margin

Hanger

Adjusted

EBITDA2

Products & Services

G&A Expense

  • TTM through 9.30.19.

2Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

page 07

Scale as a Competitive Advantage

National Network Brings Hanger Closer to the Community

Hanger Patient Care Clinics

  • 1,500+ Clinicians
    • Hanger employs over 20% of the board certified, O&P clinicians in the U.S.
    • Competitors are spread out in small local practitioner settings.
  • 801 Patient Care Locations
    • Hanger is the only O&P provider operating a nationwide network of patient care clinics in 46 states and D.C.
  • Nationwide Network
    • Hanger's broad provider footprint allows for a healthy diversity of payor and referral sources.
    • Geographic diversity insulates Hanger from local or market specific challenges.
  • 2 million Annual Patient Encounters
    • Hanger has the highest volume of O&P patients as compared with any provider.
    • Enables Hanger to develop and deliver best practices in O&P care.

page 08

Market Leader

In a Fragmented Industry

O&P Patient Care Clinic Market

(by location)

Approximately 3,200 Clinics

Veterans

10 next largest O&P

Administration

79

providers

ranging from 22 - 68 clinics

327

Hanger 695

Clinic

2,099

Rest of

market

Source: American Board For Certification 2017. Figures reflect Hanger as of 9.30.19

Hanger currently operates 801 patient care clinics nationally

  • 695 patient care clinics
  • 106 satellite locations

22% of O&P clinics in the nation

VA: Next largest at 2%

Rest of market is comprised of diverse small providers

page 09

Enterprise Supply Chain

Opportunities to Leverage Buying Power and Scale

1

2

3

4

Purchasing leverage

Manage

COM

Streamline

Hub and spoke

inventory

fabrication

  • Patient Care purchases 75% of materials for its own use through its central supply chain
  • Provides scale and purchasing power
  • Patient Care Materials Costs (COM) were 30.6% of revenue in 2019 (9 months ending 9.30.19)
  • Opportunities exist to achieve further economies of scale
  • Lower freight costs
  • Hanger operates five distribution centers across the U.S.
  • Investments in systems, processes and on-line channels aim to lower supply chain costs
  • Inventory consignment
  • In addition to laboratories within local clinics, Hanger operates eleven fabrication facilities nationwide
  • Opportunities to streamline production through use of central fabrication facilities
  • Cash investment of approximately $22 - $27 million in supply chain reengineering and technology in 2020 and $6 - $8 million in 2021
  • Ongoing operating expense of approximately $5 million annually

page 010

Products and Services

National Scale Supports Profitable Growth

74% of products & services net revenue derived from the distribution of O&P components and related devices through "SPS"

  • 5.0% net revenue growth in 2019 (TTM through 9.30.19 compared to full-year 2018)
  • Comprehensive catalog for independent O&P providers
  • One-stopO&P industry destination with 450,000 SKUs across more than 300 manufactures
  • Leading dedicated O&P distributor in the industry

Remaining 26% of net revenue from therapeutic solutions "ACP"

  • Rehabilitation technologies and clinical programs to skilled nursing facilities (SNFs)
  • Facing headwinds due to challenging conditions and the reimbursement environment in SNFs
  • Goal to stabilize revenue and earnings

Products &

Services1

$192.7 million 17.8% of revenue

Hanger

Net

Revenue

Patient Care

Products &

Services1 $31.1 million 16.2% margin

G&A

Hanger

Adjusted

EBITDA2

Patient Care

  • TTM through 9.30.19.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

page 011

Third Quarter and YTD 2019 Revenue Performance

Patient Care Drives Third Quarter Revenue Growth

Third Quarter

Nine Months

$279.6

$797.2

$763.9

$262.9

+6.3%

+4.4%

2018

2019

2018

2019

  • Third quarter 2019 same clinic, day-adjusted growth of 2.1% driven by 4.0% prosthetics growth
  • Year-to-datesame clinic, day-adjusted growth of 1.8% and prosthetics growth of 2.7%

page 012

Third Quarter and YTD 2019 Adjusted EBITDA1 Performance

Growth in Patient Care Margins Year-Over-Year

Third Quarter

Nine Months

$32.6

$31.1

$81.0

$81.9

2018 2019

11.8% 11.7%

20182019

Margin % 10.6% 10.3%

  • Patient Care margin increased to 18.3% in Q3 as compared with 17.8% in Q3 2018. Year-to-date segment margin of 17.0% versus 16.5% in prior year
  • The decline in therapeutic solutions revenue as well as lower margins in O&P distribution have moderated consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin year-over-year

1. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Earnings are non-GAAP-measures. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

page 013

Same Clinic Rate of Growth

Revenue on Per Day Basis

Quarterly % change1

3.0%

2.1%2.1%2.1%

0.9%

0.6%

-0.9%

1.7%

1.1%

0.3%

-0.1%

Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19

  • Same clinic revenue growth per day excludes the effect of change in rate of disallowances for 2017. Beginning in 2018, Hanger instituted reporting same clinic revenue growth per day that includes the impact of disallowed revenue, as this measure now better reflects year-year changes.

page 014

Cash Flow, Liquidity and Capital Allocation Priorities

Use Excess Cash Flow to Execute Growth Strategy

Strong Cash Flow

  • 20191 Free Cash Flow (Adjusted EBITDA2 - CapEx) of $90.5 million
  • 20191 Capex, including purchase of equipment leased to third parties totaled, $31.4 million
  • Estimated CapEx of approximately $35 million in 2019

Flexible Balance Sheet3

  • $144.8 million in liquidity, comprised of:
    • $94.8 million of borrowing capacity under revolving credit facility
    • $49.9 million in cash and cash equivalents
  • Net debt of $455.8 million
    • 63% hedged or otherwise bearing fixed rate
    • $32 million in annualized cash interest expense, or 6.3%

Disciplined Capital Allocation Strategy

  • Pro forma leverage of approximately 3.7x at end of Q3 2019
  • Investing now in supply chain and financial systems and re- engineering to achieve freight, labor efficiencies, investing approximately:
    • $22 - $27 million in 2020
    • $6 - $8 million in 2021
  • Remain focused on leverage
  • Referenced amounts reflect TTM through 9.30.19.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP-measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
    3 Amounts stated as of September 30.2019

page 015

2019 Outlook1

Annual Outlook Reaffirmed in the Second Quarter of 2019

Net revenue in a range between $1.075 billion and $1.105 billion

Adjusted EBITDA1 in a range between $121 million and $126 million

Hanger's financial outlook for 2019 does not incorporate contributions from potential future acquisitions, beyond those set at the time of original guidance in Q1 2019

Note: Guidance affirmed as of November 7, 2019. This presentation is not a reiteration or affirmation of prior guidance.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP-measure.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, is not available without unreasonable effort due to the unpredictable nature of reconciling items that render such a reconciliation not meaningful for investors. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non- GAAP metrics.

page 016

Investment Thesis

Industry Leader Building Sustainable Competitive Advantage

Market Leader

Sizeable Market

Differentiators

Growth Levers

1

23

4

  • The leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic services in the United States
  • Provides approximately
    20% of all O&P services in the United States
  • $4.2 billion market for prescription prostheses, orthoses and prefabricated or off-the-shelforthoses
  • Broad demand drivers across injuries and multiple, high prevalence disease etiologies
  • Competitive differentiation through investments in clinical outcomes, centralized revenue cycle management, patient engagement and supply chain to drive growth
  • Multi-tierstrategy to grow organically, steadily expand margins and pursue M&A to drive incremental growth opportunities

Premier scalable provider in a large market for specialized healthcare services

page 017

Appendix

Non-GAAP

Reconciliations

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Years Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2016

Net loss - as reported (GAAP)

$

(858)

$

(104,671)

$

(106,471)

Adjustments to calculate EBITDA:

Depreciation and amortization

36,455

39,259

44,887

Interest expense, net

37,566

57,688

45,199

Loss on extinguishment of debt

16,998

-

6,031

Non-service defined benefit plan expense

703

736

786

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

5,238

27,297

(15,910)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

(935)

Adjustments - Net loss to EBITDA

96,960

124,980

80,058

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

96,102

20,309

(26,413)

Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:

Impairment of intangible assets

183

54,735

86,164

Third-party professional fees

12,461

32,301

37,244

Equity-based compensation

13,065

12,930

9,763

Acquisition-related expenses

510

-

-

Disaster recovery / unclaimed property settlement

(2,221)

-

-

Severance expenses

957

64

2,487

Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

24,955

100,030

135,658

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

121,057

$

120,339

$

109,245

page 019

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Net Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Patient Care

Net income from operations - as reported (GAAP)

$

Depreciation & amortization

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:

Equity-based compensation

Severance expenses

Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Products & Services

Net income from operations - as reported (GAAP)

Depreciation & amortization

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:

Equity-based compensation

Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Corporate & Other

Net loss from operations - as reported (GAAP)

Depreciation & amortization

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:

Third-party professional fees

Equity-based compensation

Acquisition related expenses

Disaster recovery / unclaimed property settlement

Severance expenses

Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Total Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

36,130 $

4,943

41,073

1,087

-

1,087

42,160

5,111

2,723

7,834

236

236

8,070

(23,838)

1,707

(22,131)

2,136

2,051

350

-

-

4,537

(17,594)

32,636 $

32,502 $

4,651

37,153

1,023

-

1,023

38,176

6,839

2,564

9,403

238

238

9,641

(23,417)

1,735

(21,682)

2,230

2,406

-

-

366

5,002

(16,680)

31,137 $

93,661

$

84,615

13,997

14,547

107,658

99,162

3,282

3,262

(11)

-

3,271

3,262

110,929

102,424

14,133

20,171

7,862

7,569

21,995

27,740

726

343

726

343

22,721

28,083

(69,267)

(67,910)

5,047

5,436

(64,220)

(62,474)

5,530

8,870

6,081

5,968

848

-

-

(2,221)

-

366

12,459

12,983

(51,761)

(49,491)

81,889

$

81,016

page 020

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Third Quarter and YTD, 2019 vs 2018 and TTM as of September 30, 2019

For the Trailing

Twelve Months

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

Net Revenue (a)

Patient Care

$

230,931

$

214,080

$

652,700

$

620,745

$

889,337

Products & Services

48,707

48,866

144,455

143,162

192,671

Net revenue

$

279,638

$

262,946

$

797,155

$

763,907

$

1,082,008

EBITDA (b)

Patient Care

$

41,073

$

37,153

$

107,658

$

99,162

$

154,414

Products & Services

7,834

9,403

21,995

27,740

29,975

Corporate & Other

(22,131)

(21,682)

(64,220)

(62,474)

(87,282)

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

26,776

$

24,874

$

65,433

$

64,428

$

97,107

Adjusted EBITDA (b)

Patient Care

$

42,160

$

38,176

$

110,929

$

102,424

$

159,386

Products & Services

8,070

9,641

22,721

28,083

31,141

Corporate & Other

(17,594)

(16,680)

(51,761)

(49,491)

(68,597)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

32,636

$

31,137

$

81,889

$

81,016

$

121,930

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)

Patient Care

18.3 %

17.8 %

17.0 %

16.5 %

17.9 %

Products & Services

16.6 %

19.7 %

15.7 %

19.6 %

16.2 %

Net revenue

11.7 %

11.8 %

10.3 %

10.6 %

11.3 %

  1. Excludes intersegment revenue
  2. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are "Non-GAAP" measures

page 021

Disclaimer

Hanger Inc. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 12:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANGER, INC.
07:43aHANGER : Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference
PU
11/22HANGER : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
11/18HANGER : announces promotion of Regina Weger to SPS President
PU
11/12HANGER : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/07HANGER, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/07HANGER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
11/07HANGER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07HANGER : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
11/06HANGER : HLN's Weekend Express features Billy Parker, Hanger Clinic patient and ..
PU
10/25HANGER : 3rd Hour of TODAY appearance highlights Kevin and Julie Breen's unbreak..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 098 M
EBIT 2019 67,8 M
Net income 2019 23,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,90x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 990 M
Chart HANGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hanger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,00  $
Last Close Price 26,52  $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinit K. Asar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher B. Begley Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas E. Kiraly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. Scott Ranson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James H. Campbell Chief Clinical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGER, INC.39.95%990
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA14.77%30 051
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%17 593
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 913
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 324
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED28.30%10 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group