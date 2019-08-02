Log in
Hanger : Clinic patient gains worldwide attention as youngest person in United States fit with Hero Arm

08/02/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

Austin, Texas, Aug. 2, 2019 - Eight-year-old Austin resident Madeline 'Mady' Gardner was born without her left arm below-the-elbow. Gardner had never worn a myoelectric prosthetic hand with functioning fingers for everyday activities, until now. She recently became the first person in Texas-and the youngest in the country-to be fit with a new type of 3D-printed bionic arm called the Hero Arm.

Gardner never let her limb difference slow her down and participates in a wide range of activities, including playing flag football on the same team as her little brother, downhill skiing, and doing gymnastics. She's looking forward to using the Hero Arm as a tool to help her better complete tasks like putting her hair into a ponytail, reading books, golfing, and riding her bike with increased stability.

Last week, Reuters attended Gardner's final Hero Arm fitting appointment with her Hanger Clinic prosthetist Allison Neil, CPO. From there, Gardner's story quickly spread across the globe. The following are some of the resulting news stories:

Reuters:https://www.reuters.com/video/2019/08/01/eight-year-old-girl-flexes-new-bionic-ar?videoId=581865248

BBC (UK): https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49200369/bionic-arm-for-eight-year-old-mady-gardner

The Globe and Mail (Canada):https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/video-eight-year-old-girl-flexes-new-bionic-arm/

WIONews (India):https://www.wionews.com/videos/8-year-old-texan-girl-uses-her-bionic-hand-for-first-time-239890

MSN (US): https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/weather/eight-year-old-girl-flexes-new-bionic-arm/vi-AAFaZSK

Hanger Clinic partnered with U.K.-based Hero Arm developer Open Bionics to bring the technology to the U.S. The Hero Arm is available via Hanger Clinic locations nationwide, with consultation and fitting with Hanger Clinic's group of national upper limb specialists. For more information, visit www.hangerclinic.com/hero or call 1-877-4HANGER.

About Hanger Clinic: Founded in 1861 by the first amputee of the Civil War, Hanger Clinic, a subsidiary of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), owns and operates approximately 800 patient care clinics nationwide. The certified clinicians of Hanger Clinic provide patients with the latest in orthotic and prosthetic solutions, including microprocessor devices for those with limb loss and neuromuscular technologies for those with paralysis due to stroke, MS and other debilitating conditions. For more information on Hanger, www.Hanger.com, and for more information on Hanger Clinic, visit www.HangerClinic.com.

###

Krisita Burket, Hanger, Inc.
904-239-4627, kburket@hanger.com

Meghan Williams, Hanger, Inc.
512-777-3701, megwilliams@hanger.com

For more stories like this, visit http://www.hangerclinic.com/about/news, www.Facebook.com/HangerNews, www.Instagram.com/HangerNews, and www.Twitter.com/HangerNews.

Hanger Inc. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 19:24:01 UTC
