Hanger : North Carolina teen garners worldwide attention with Hero Arm

06/04/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

Charlotte, N.C., June 3, 2019 - 14-year-old Charlotte resident Giovanna Dubuc was born without her right arm, and while she uses a prosthetic arm designed specifically for playing the violin, she had never worn a prosthetic arm with functioning fingers for everyday activities until recently. Dubuc is the first person in North Carolina-and one of the first in the entire country-to be fit with the Hero Arm, a 3D-printed myoelectric system. Since being fit with the device, Dubuc has had greater ease completing everyday tasks many may take for granted, such as carrying books, cooking, and riding her bike with greater stability.

Last week, Charlotte journalists attended one of Dubuc's follow-up appointments with her Hanger Clinic prosthetist, Mark Elgart, CPO, to learn more about how the Hero Arm has changed her life. From there, Dubuc's story quickly spread across the country. The following are some of the resulting local and national news stories:

ABC World News Now: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=661178540989418

Metro UK: https://metro.co.uk/2019/05/28/girl-14-overcome-emotion-getting-new-3d-printed-bionic-arm-9714374/

MSN.com: https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/watch/teen-fitted-for-bionic-hero-arm/vi-AABQ4wM

WCNC-TV (NBC): https://www.wcnc.com/article/features/its-amazing-to-see-her-14-year-old-fitted-for-bionic-hero-arm/275-7fdab33b-e9c4-49e1-8b07-061a2673ae1b

Hanger Clinic partnered with U.K.-based Hero Arm developer Open Bionics to bring the technology to the U.S. The Hero Arm is available via Hanger Clinic locations nationwide, with consultation and fitting with Hanger Clinic's group of national upper limb specialists. For more information, visit www.hangerclinic.com/heroor call 1-877-4HANGER.

About Hanger Clinic: Founded in 1861 by the first amputee of the Civil War, Hanger Clinic, a subsidiary of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), owns and operates approximately 800patient care clinics nationwide. The certified clinicians of Hanger Clinic provide patients with the latest in orthotic and prosthetic solutions, including microprocessor devices for those with limb loss and neuromuscular technologies for those with paralysis due to stroke, MS and other debilitating conditions. For more information on Hanger, www.Hanger.com, and for more information on Hanger Clinic, visit www.HangerClinic.com.

Krisita Burket, Hanger, Inc.

904-239-4627, kburket@hanger.com

Meghan Williams, Hanger, Inc.

512-777-3701, megwilliams@hanger.com

For more stories like this, visit http://www.hangerclinic.com/about/news, www.Facebook.com/HangerNews, www.Instagram.com/HangerNews, and www.Twitter.com/HangerNews.

Disclaimer

Hanger Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 17:27:01 UTC
