Hanger : announces promotion of Regina Weger to SPS President

0
11/18/2019 | 05:10pm EST

Austin, Texas, November 18, 2019 - Hanger, Inc. today announced Regina Weger has been promoted to President of its SPS subsidiary, effective immediately.

'Regina Weger is an exceptional leader who drives change and produces strong results, all through a customer-focused mindset,' shared Hanger President and Chief Executive Officer Vinit Asar. 'Regina's varied experiences throughout her successful tenure at SPS, coupled with her exceptional outcomes, position her well for this new role.'

Weger has been with SPS for more than 20 years, most recently serving in the role of vice president and general manager, and prior to that time, vice president of SPS sales and marketing. Weger started her career in the customer service function at SPS, and has taken on additional roles and responsibilities throughout the years. In this new role, Weger will report directly to Asar.

Weger is a 2015 recipient of the J.E. Hanger Award for Leadership, the company's highest honor, and a recently appointed board member of the National Association for the Advancement of Orthotics and Prosthetics (NAAOP).

About Hanger, Inc. - Built on the legacy of James Edward Hanger, the first amputee of the American Civil War, Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 patient care locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With over 150 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic & prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.

###

Krisita Burket, Hanger, Inc. 904-239-4627, kburket@hanger.com

Meghan Williams, Hanger, Inc. 512-777-3701, megwilliams@hanger.com

Disclaimer

Hanger Inc. published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 22:09:02 UTC
