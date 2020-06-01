Log in
HANGER, INC.

HANGER, INC.

(HNGR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hanger : to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

06/01/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, announced today that members of its management team will participate in presentations and meetings at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference with institutional investors taking place June 2-4, 2020. Hanger management will participate in an investor presentation scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The presentation session will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of the Company’s website: investor.hanger.com/events/conferences-and-corporate-access. In addition, a replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Hanger, Inc. – Built on the legacy of James Edward Hanger, the first amputee of the American Civil War, Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 patient care locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With over 150 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic & prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 949 M - -
Net income 2020 -17,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -38,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 694 M 694 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart HANGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hanger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,00 $
Last Close Price 18,36 $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinit K. Asar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher B. Begley Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas E. Kiraly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. Scott Ranson Chief Information Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
James H. Campbell Chief Clinical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGER, INC.-33.50%694
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-13.91%26 771
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.32.53%22 098
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 238
IHH HEALTHCARE1.65%10 956
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-3.97%10 645
