Hanger : to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, announced today that members of its management team will participate in presentations and meetings at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference with institutional investors taking place June 2-4, 2020. Hanger management will participate in an investor presentation scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The presentation session will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of the Company’s website: investor.hanger.com/events/conferences-and-corporate-access. In addition, a replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Hanger, Inc. – Built on the legacy of James Edward Hanger, the first amputee of the American Civil War, Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 patient care locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With over 150 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic & prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.

