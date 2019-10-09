Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Techgy Co Ltd    002415   CNE100000PM8

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD

(002415)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China lowers expectations for U.S. trade talks after blacklist: officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 06:10pm EDT
Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at AICC's booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing

BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Surprised and upset by the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies, China has lowered expectations for significant progress from this week's trade talks with the United States, Chinese government officials told Reuters, even as President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed fresh optimism.

While Beijing theoretically wants to end the trade war, Chinese Communist Party officials are not optimistic about the size or scope of any agreement with Washington in the short-term, the Chinese officials said.

Top U.S. and Chinese trade and economic officials will meet in Washington on Thursday and Friday to try to end a 15-month-old trade war that is slowing the global economy and threatens to upend decades-old trade systems. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are due to take part.

Without significant progress, Trump is set to hike the tariff rate on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30% from 25% next Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump said: "If we can make a deal, we're going to make a deal, there's a really good chance."

"In my opinion China wants to make a deal more than I do," Trump added.

Based on the current situation, there is a possibility that this week's talks between the world's two largest economies could end in a deadlock, according to a Chinese official briefed on preparations for the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity. Asked about the probability of reaching an agreement, the official said, "This is not an easy task. It requires a lot of preparation work and consensus on both sides."

For trade relations or overall ties between the two countries to improve, more time is needed, Chinese officials said.

While previous lower-level talks between U.S. and Chinese officials aimed to create a good atmosphere for the upcoming meeting, the U.S. blacklisting of 28 Chinese companies has generated a negative atmosphere instead, Chinese officials said.

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday blacklisted video surveillance firm Hikvision and 27 others, days ahead of the talks. The Commerce Department barred the technology and artificial intelligence companies from doing business with U.S. firms, citing human rights violations of Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang. Chinese officials said the action interfered with China's sovereignty.

Both sides should not escalate disputes or they will drift apart, said a second Beijing-based Chinese official briefed on the talks this week.

The trade talks come in the wake of tit-for-tat bans on certain visas for each other's officials and a controversy sparked by a Twitter post by an executive with the National Basketball Association's Houston Rockets supporting anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

"We can add the Diplomatic war to the Financial war, Currency war and Technology war, that we already have," John Browning, managing director at brokerage BANDS Financial in Shanghai, said in a note to investors.

While there is a huge contingent of high-level Chinese officials traveling to Washington, "to my jaded perception it looks less than a delegation rather a funeral cortege," Browning wrote.

The U.S. demand that the Chinese Communist Party fundamentally change how it directs China's massive economy to shift to a more Western model of free-market capitalism is irrational and misguided, a Chinese diplomat in the United States said.

"What we achieved during the past few decades shows that our system is good for development in China," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

China would not ask the United States to shift to an economy that relies heavily on state-owned enterprises, or ask it to start fully funding education, as China's does, he said, so why should Washington expect the same from Beijing?

"We hope to strike an agreement but also accept the differences," the diplomat added.

Western governments' treatment of China in the past, including welcoming the country into multilateral organizations such as the World Trade Organization, has been predicated on the assumption that this ultimately would lead to Beijing's liberalization and gradual embrace of democratic norms.

Washington is expected to press new demands for Beijing to protect U.S. intellectual property this week, but both sides have very different views of that topic as well.

Chinese officials contend that China did not steal intellectual property in the past, saying Western companies gave it up willingly and reaped the benefits.

"Many decisions were made based on entrepreneurial partnerships," the U.S.-based Chinese official said, adding that they have mostly benefited Western companies.

For example, for every $1,000 iPhone, China's share of production is just $70, the official said.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Jing Xu, Echo Wang, Shivani Singh Writing by Heather Timmons and David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)

By Jing Xu and Echo Wang

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL
06:10pCHINA LOWERS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. T : officials
RE
06:59aChina's Hikvision sees only limited impact from U.S. blacklisting
RE
01:44aU.S. expands blacklist to include China's top AI startups ahead of trade talk..
RE
10/08U.S. visa move against China casts pall over talks to end trade war
RE
10/08South Korea's Hanwha likely to win from surveillance rivals' blacklisting - i..
RE
10/08CHINA'S HIKVISION RESOLUTELY OPPOSES : state media
RE
10/08HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : U.S. Adds Chinese Firms to Blacklist, Citing..
DJ
10/07U.S. Adds Chinese Firms to Blacklist, Citing Repression of Muslim Minorities ..
DJ
08/28HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : Hikvision, a surveillance powerhouse, walks ..
RE
08/07U.S. government contractors get first look at Huawei ban
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 59 738 M
EBIT 2019 13 330 M
Net income 2019 12 845 M
Finance 2019 22 658 M
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,67x
EV / Sales2020 3,75x
Capitalization 302 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 38,43  CNY
Last Close Price 32,30  CNY
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Zhong Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Zong Nian Chen Chairman
Hui Fang Cheng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Hong Jia Gong Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD42 253
ALLEGION PLC28.38%9 555
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 008
FLIR SYSTEMS INC18.21%6 980
ADT INC.3.00%4 643
S1 CORP--.--%2 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group