China's Hikvision resolutely opposes U.S. blacklisting: state media
0
10/07/2019 | 10:34pm EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese state media said on Tuesday video surveillance firm Hikvision resolutely opposes the U.S. move to blacklist the firm, saying the decision has no basis in fact. The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday placed 28 Chinese public security bureaus and companies - including Hikvision - on a U.S. trade blacklist over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims and other minorities.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)