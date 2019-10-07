Log in
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD

(002415)
China's Hikvision resolutely opposes U.S. blacklisting: state media

10/07/2019 | 10:34pm EDT
People visit a Hikvision booth at a security exhibition in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese state media said on Tuesday video surveillance firm Hikvision resolutely opposes the U.S. move to blacklist the firm, saying the decision has no basis in fact. The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday placed 28 Chinese public security bureaus and companies - including Hikvision - on a U.S. trade blacklist over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims and other minorities.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 59 738 M
EBIT 2019 13 330 M
Net income 2019 12 845 M
Finance 2019 22 658 M
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,67x
EV / Sales2020 3,75x
Capitalization 302 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 38,43  CNY
Last Close Price 32,30  CNY
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Zhong Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Zong Nian Chen Chairman
Hui Fang Cheng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Hong Jia Gong Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD42 228
ALLEGION28.69%9 678
FLIR SYSTEMS INC20.19%7 132
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 003
ADT INC.3.99%4 703
S1 CORP--.--%2 767
