MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO

(002415)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chinese military - document

06/24/2020 | 03:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain

By Alexandra Alper and Idrees Ali

The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] and video surveillance company Hikvision, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new U.S. financial sanctions, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

A U.S. defense official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the authenticity of the document and said it had been sent to Congress.

The list of 20 companies that Washington alleges are backed by the People's Liberation Army also includes China Mobile Communications Group and China Telecommunications Corp [CTTTC.UL] as well as aircraft manufacturer Aviation Industry Corp of China.

The designations were drawn up by the Defense Department, which was mandated by a 1999 law to compile a list of firms "owned or controlled" by the People's Liberation Army that provide commercial services, manufacture, produce or export.

The Pentagon's designations do not trigger sanctions, but the law says the president may declare a national emergency which would allow him to penalize any companies on the list that operate in the United States.

Huawei, Hikvision, China Mobile, China Telecom, AVIC, the White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Pentagon had come under pressure from lawmakers of both U.S. political parties to publish the list, amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over technology, trade and foreign policy.

Last September, top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Tom Cotton penned a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper raising concerns about Beijing's enlisting of Chinese corporations to harness emerging civilian technologies for military purposes.

"Will you commit to updating and publicly releasing this list as soon as possible?" they asked in the letter.

(Writing by Alexandra Alper; Additional reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIATION INDUSTRY CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD. -1.27% 23.35 End-of-day quote.7.70%
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD. -0.28% 17.71 End-of-day quote.8.12%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 0.46% 55 End-of-day quote.-16.03%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.87% 2.27 End-of-day quote.-29.28%
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.87% 30.27 End-of-day quote.-7.54%
Financials
Sales 2020 63 098 M 8 916 M 8 916 M
Net income 2020 13 407 M 1 894 M 1 894 M
Net cash 2020 24 478 M 3 459 M 3 459 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 283 B 39 965 M 39 971 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 34 392
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 37,47 CNY
Last Close Price 30,27 CNY
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Zhong Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Zong Nian Chen Chairman
Hui Fang Cheng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Hong Jia Gong Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.54%39 738
GARMIN LTD0.17%18 668
ALLEGION PLC-17.57%9 467
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.97%8 058
ADT INC.3.28%6 308
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.-24.35%5 154
