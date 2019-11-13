Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Techgy Co Ltd    002415   CNE100000PM8

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD

(002415)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Techgy : Billionaire Hikvision director named in Chinese disclosure probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:55pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Hikvision surveillance camera is seen on the Drum Tower in downtown Beijing

China's securities regulator is investigating one of the country's richest men for alleged violation of disclosure rules as a director of surveillance camera giant Hikvision, the company said.

Directors Gong Hongjia and Hu Yangzhong had been named as suspects and would cooperate with the investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the firm said in a filing to the stock exchange on Wednesday. It did not provide any detail of the alleged violations.

Gong is a Hikvision vice chairman and the firm's largest individual shareholder with a 13.4% stake, according to Refinitiv data. The Forbes China rich list puts his net worth at $9 billion, making him the 26th-richest person in the country.

Hu is Hikvision's general manager and is ranked by Forbes as the 265th wealthiest person in China with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the two directors.

The investigation concerned the "board member individuals" and not the company, a Hikvision spokeswoman said.

Hikvision's share price fell as much as 4.5% in morning trade, while the broader market was up 0.2%.

Hikvision, the world's biggest supplier of video surveillance systems, was one of eight firms added to a U.S. blacklist in October aimed at punishing Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

The firm had allegedly provided surveillance equipment to police authorities throughout Xinjiang, where China has been accused by Washington of repression, arbitrary detention and high-technology surveillance against Muslim minority groups.

Hikvision said at the time that it strongly opposed the U.S. decision and was working on contingency plans.

In May, the CSRC said it was working to improve the quality of the country's listed firms after a series of disclosures stoked investor concerns over poor governance.

(Reporting by David Stanway and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Cate Cadell and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL
08:55pHANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : Billionaire Hikvision director named in Chin..
RE
08:15pHANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : Billionaire Hikvision director named in Chin..
RE
10/22HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : Senators urge U.S. retirement fund to revers..
RE
10/15IFLYTEK : U.S. pension funds took positions in blacklisted Chinese surveillance ..
RE
10/10Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
RE
10/09China's Hikvision sees only limited impact from U.S. blacklisting
RE
10/09U.S. expands blacklist to include China's top AI startups ahead of trade talk..
RE
10/08U.S. visa move against China casts pall over talks to end trade war
RE
10/08South Korea's Hanwha likely to win from surveillance rivals' blacklisting - i..
RE
10/08CHINA'S HIKVISION RESOLUTELY OPPOSES : state media
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 59 591 M
EBIT 2019 13 363 M
Net income 2019 12 749 M
Finance 2019 22 185 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,99x
EV / Sales2020 4,04x
Capitalization 320 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 38,81  CNY
Last Close Price 34,21  CNY
Spread / Highest target 98,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Zhong Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Zong Nian Chen Chairman
Hui Fang Cheng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Hong Jia Gong Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD44 825
ALLEGION PLC43.90%10 832
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 190
FLIR SYSTEMS INC22.71%7 162
ADT INC.28.45%5 903
S1 CORP--.--%2 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group