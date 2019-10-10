Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Techgy Co Ltd    002415   CNE100000PM8

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD

(002415)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Techgy : Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 01:18am EDT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States' and China's top trade negotiators were set to meet on Thursday for the first time since late July to try to find a way out of a 15-month trade war as new irritants between the world's two largest economies threatened hopes for progress.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will seek to narrow differences enough to avoid a scheduled Oct. 15 tariff rate increase on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.

But the atmosphere surrounding the talks was soured by the U.S. Commerce Department's decision on Monday to blacklist 28 Chinese public security bureaus, technology and surveillance firms, citing human rights violations of Muslim minority groups in China's Xinjiang province. A day later, the U.S. State Department imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials related to the Xinjiang issue.

If negotiations break down again, by Dec. 15, nearly all Chinese goods imports into the United States -- more than $500 billion -- could be subject to punitive tariffs in the dispute that erupted during U.S. President Donald Trump's time in office.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in Sydney on Thursday that the tariffs were working, forcing Beijing to pay attention to U.S. concerns about its trade practices.

"We do not love tariffs, in fact we would prefer not to use them, but after years of discussions and no action, tariffs are finally forcing China to pay attention to our concerns," Ross said in remarks prepared for delivery on an official visit to Australia.

Although some media reports suggested both sides are considering an "interim" deal that would suspend planned further U.S. tariffs in exchange for additional purchases of American farm products, Trump has repeatedly dismissed this idea, insisting that he wants a "big deal" with Beijing that addresses core intellectual property issues. [nL2N26S0D8]

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, Trump said: "If we can make a deal, we're going to make a deal, there's a really good chance."

"In my opinion China wants to make a deal more than I do," Trump added.

The two sides have been at loggerheads over U.S. demands that China improve protections of American intellectual property, end cyber theft and the forced transfer of technology to Chinese firms, curb industrial subsidies and increase U.S. companies' access to largely closed Chinese markets.

LOWERED EXPECTATIONS

But Chinese officials, surprised and upset by the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies, including video surveillance gear maker Hikvision, along with the suspension of U.S. visas for some Chinese officials, told Reuters that Beijing had lowered expectations for significant progress from the talks. [nL2N26U1BR]

"I've never seen China respond with concessions to someone throwing down the gauntlet in this manner," said Scott Kennedy, a China trade expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. "It suggests to me that the U.S. may have determined that progress was impossible so everyone is just going through the motions."

Other flashpoints that have cropped up in recent days include China's swift action to cut corporate ties to the National Basketball Association over a team official's tweet in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters. [nL3N26U0K6]

But in a possible easing of tensions, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration will soon issue licenses allowing some U.S. companies to sell non-sensitive goods to China's top telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies. [HWT.UL] [nL2N26V02L]

The report cited unnamed people familiar with the matter. A Commerce Department spokesman said the agency has been given no such direction. Huawei since May has been on the same trade blacklist affecting Hikvision because the United States says the company can spy on customers - an allegation Huawei denies.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By David Lawder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL
01:18aHANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as i..
RE
10/09China's Hikvision sees only limited impact from U.S. blacklisting
RE
10/09U.S. expands blacklist to include China's top AI startups ahead of trade talk..
RE
10/08U.S. visa move against China casts pall over talks to end trade war
RE
10/08South Korea's Hanwha likely to win from surveillance rivals' blacklisting - i..
RE
10/08CHINA'S HIKVISION RESOLUTELY OPPOSES : state media
RE
10/08HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : U.S. Adds Chinese Firms to Blacklist, Citing..
DJ
10/07U.S. Adds Chinese Firms to Blacklist, Citing Repression of Muslim Minorities ..
DJ
08/28HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : Hikvision, a surveillance powerhouse, walks ..
RE
08/07U.S. government contractors get first look at Huawei ban
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 59 738 M
EBIT 2019 13 330 M
Net income 2019 12 845 M
Finance 2019 22 658 M
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,67x
EV / Sales2020 3,75x
Capitalization 302 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 38,43  CNY
Last Close Price 32,30  CNY
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Zhong Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Zong Nian Chen Chairman
Hui Fang Cheng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Hong Jia Gong Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD42 253
ALLEGION PLC26.76%9 555
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 008
FLIR SYSTEMS INC19.15%6 980
ADT INC.3.00%4 643
S1 CORP--.--%2 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group