Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.    002415   CNE100000PM8

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO

(002415)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology : Trump administration seeks to stop U.S. federal pension fund investment in Chinese stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 09:40am EDT
ASEAN-United States Summit in Bangkok

The Trump administration is pressing a board charged with overseeing billions in federal retirement dollars to halt plans to invest in Chinese companies that Washington suspects of abusing human rights or threatening U.S. security.

At issue is whether administrators of the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), a retirement savings fund similar to a 401(k) for federal employees and members of the military, should allow its $50 billion international fund to track an index that includes some China-based stocks of companies under scrutiny in Washington.

The TSP's administrators, known as the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, decided in 2017 to make the investment shift in the second half of 2020 to boost returns and have begun opening custodial accounts abroad to channel the investments.

But China hardliners in Washington have pushed back, arguing that U.S. federal employee pension dollars should not fund companies like aircraft and avionics company Aviation Industry Corp of China[SASADY.UL], that fuel China's military build-up. They also oppose investments in Chinese companies that are under Washington sanctions for human rights abuses, such as surveillance firm Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd.

U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on Monday sent a letter to Michael Kennedy, the chairman of FRTIB, telling him to halt all steps associated with putting government employees' money in a fund that includes stakes in Chinese companies, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

FRTIB spokeswoman Kim Weaver acknowledged the letter had been received without providing further comment.

The correspondence was sent after National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and National Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow wrote a letter to Scalia, expressing opposition to the investment move, according to a copy of that letter seen by Reuters.

The news was first reported by Fox Business News and Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL
09:40aHANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Trump administration seeks to stop U.S. f..
RE
04/27HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : HIK Vision Shares Rise 4.7% After Strong ..
DJ
04/21EXCLUSIVE : Trump pressed to halt federal pension investments in China's ZTE, Hi..
RE
02/28HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : 2019 Net Profit Rose 9.2%
DJ
2019China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
RE
2019HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : One of China's richest men named in Hikvisio..
RE
2019HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : One of China's richest men named in Hikvisio..
RE
2019HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : Senators urge U.S. retirement fund to revers..
RE
2019IFLYTEK : U.S. pension funds took positions in blacklisted Chinese surveillance ..
RE
2019Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 63 310 M
EBIT 2020 14 320 M
Net income 2020 13 428 M
Finance 2020 25 266 M
Yield 2020 2,29%
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,35x
EV / Sales2021 3,37x
Capitalization 301 B
Chart HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 38,51  CNY
Last Close Price 32,02  CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Zhong Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Zong Nian Chen Chairman
Hui Fang Cheng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Hong Jia Gong Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.19%42 154
ALLEGION PLC-18.36%9 377
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.46%7 295
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.-6.47%6 372
ADT INC.-23.71%4 659
S-1 CORPORATION1.87%2 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group