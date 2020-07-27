Tech-Oriented Companies Profit From Demand for Select Products -- Earnings at a Glance

Tech-oriented companies posted higher profits in the first half of the year despite the Covid-19 pandemic as customers paid for select products and services.

Hangzhou HIK Vision Digital Technology Co., the world's largest surveillance-camera maker, saw increased sales in its innovation businesses, including robotics and smart-home products. The company's net profit for the first half rose 9.7% from a year earlier.

SAP SE saw a 7.7% increase in second-quarter operating profit as the German software company's cloud revenue rose.

French IT company Atos SE said its earnings rose in first half of the year, while revenue declined 2.8% amid the coronavirus pandemic. Renewals and new contracts supported commercial activity.

Other earnings reported Monday:

Albertsons Cos.: The U.S. supermarket chain said sales rose in its first quarter as consumers bought more groceries and ate more at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arden Partners PLC: The U.K. stockbroking company said the pandemic hurt its equity trading in the six months to April 30. Arden posted a pretax loss of 1.5 million pound ($1.9 million) and said it has traded profitably since May due to a number of corporate transactions completed and an encouraging pipeline.

Ascential PLC: The U.K. data-and-analytics company swung to pretax loss as the coronavirus hit its live-events business during the first half.

Aseana Properties Ltd.: The property developer focused on Malaysia and Vietnam said its 2019 pretax loss widened to $28.7 million from $6.8 million the year prior. Lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus led to the closure of its two hotels in Kuala Lumpur and Sandakan and the partial closure of the shopping mall in Sandakan. Aseana plans to reopen the Kuala Lumpur hotel, but there are no plans to reopen its Sandakan asset, as its hotel operator has terminated its management agreement.

Avery Dennison Corp.: The U.S. materials company reported lower second-quarter revenue but a better-than-expected adjusted profit as the global pandemic shifted demand away from the company's retail labels and created increased need for labeling of food and hygiene products.

Cemex SAB: The Mexican cement maker reported a net loss for the second quarter as shutdowns over the coronavirus curtailed activity in most of its markets, while cost-containment measures limited the impact of lower sales.

Faurecia SE: The French automotive supplier swung to a net loss in the first half of 2020 after it was forced to cease production in a large number of its sites as governments adopted lockdown policies to contain the coronavirus.

Hasbro Inc.: The U.S. toy maker swung to a second-quarter loss as stores were closed and it encountered product shortages due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ICICI Bank Ltd.: The major Indian private-sector bank saw a 24% increase in profit during the quarter ended June, supported by higher treasury income, which surged to $498 million from $24 million a year ago. ICICI Bank said it has made additional provisioning of $735 million to cushion the pandemic impact.

Legg Mason Inc.: The U.S. asset manager grappled with redemptions during the second quarter, with clients pulling money as the coronavirus shut down economies globally earlier in the spring. Franklin Resources Inc. is set to complete its acquisition of Legg Mason in four days.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp.: The Japanese auto maker swung to net loss in its first quarter, as sales tumbled amid the Covid-19 pandemic and it booked an impairment loss exceeding $1 billion.

Royal KPN: The Dutch telecommunications company said the pandemic reduced its second-quarter adjusted profit by 5 million to 7 million euros.

Ryanair Holdings PLC: The Irish budget airline swung to a net loss and expects the rest of the fiscal year to be challenging due to the pandemic. Ryanair expects to operate 40% of its normal July schedule, rising to 60% in August, and around 70% in September.

Union Bank of the Philippines: First-half net profit fell 6% from a year earlier as the lender booked higher provisions to cushion its credit portfolio from the impact of Covid-19.

Wienerberger AG: The Austrian brick maker said its second quarter suffered heavily from lockdown policies in key markets, mostly during April and May, although the quarter was better than expected with strong demand in June.

Woori Financial Group: The South Korean bank's first-half profit fell 39% due to increased credit costs and weaker net interest margins amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@wsj.com