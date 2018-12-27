Hanhua Financial : INSIDE INFORMATION DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY THE CONTROLLING SHA...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd.*

瀚華金控股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3903)

INSIDE INFORMATION

DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has been notified by Loncin Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Loncin Holdings"), the controlling shareholder of the Company, that on 24 December 2018, disposed of an aggregate of 770 million shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing approximately 16.74 % of the issued Shares. Among them, 280 million domestic Shares were sold to Shenzhen Jinling Huaruan Xintai Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) ("Transferee i"), accounting for approximately 6.09% of the issued Shares. 270 million domestic Shares were sold to Beijing Daoyang Zhengde Information Consulting Co., Ltd. ("Transferee ii"), accounting for approximately 5.87% of the issued Shares. 220 million domestic Shares were sold to Chongqing Yukang Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Transferee iii"), accounting for approximately 4.78% of the issued Shares. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, and having made all reasonable enquires, Transferee i, Transferee ii and Transferee iii are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules).

Upon completion of the sale and purchase of the Shares, Loncin Holdings directly holds 432,188,780 domestic Shares , accounting for approximately 9.40% of the issued Shares.

The shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

Chongqing, the PRC, 27 December 2018

