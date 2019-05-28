Hanhua Financial : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd.*

瀚華金控股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3903)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (" Board ") of Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. are set out below.

Executive Directors

ZHANG Guoxiang ( Chai rman )

WANG Dayong ( Vice Chairman )

CUI Weilan

Non -executive Directors

TU Jianhua

LIU Jiaoyang

LIU Tingrong

WANG Fangfei

FENG Yongxiang

LIU Bolin

Independent Non -executive Directors

BAI Qinxian

DENG Zhaoyu

QIAN Shizheng

NG Leung Sing

YUAN Xiaobin

* For identification purpose only

1