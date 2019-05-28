Hanhua Financial : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd.*
瀚華金控股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 3903)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (" Board ") of Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. are set out below.
Executive Directors
ZHANG Guoxiang ( Chai rman )
WANG Dayong ( Vice Chairman )
CUI Weilan
Non -executive Directors
TU Jianhua
LIU Jiaoyang
LIU Tingrong
WANG Fangfei
FENG Yongxiang
LIU Bolin
Independent Non -executive Directors
BAI Qinxian
DENG Zhaoyu
QIAN Shizheng
NG Leung Sing
YUAN Xiaobin
The Board has established four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
|
|
Nomination
|
Strategic
|
Risk
|
|
Audit
|
and
|
|
Investment
|
Management
|
|
Committee
|
Remuneration
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZHANG Guoxiang
|
|
M
|
C
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
WANG Dayong
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUI Weilan
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
TU Jianhua
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIU Jiaoyang
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIU Tingrong
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
WANG Fangfei
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FENG Yongxiang
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIU Bolin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BAI Qinxian
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DENG Zhaoyu
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QIAN Shizheng
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NG Leung Sing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YUAN Xiaobin
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Chairman/Chairlady of the relevant Board committees
-
Member of the relevant Board committees
Chongqing, the PRC
28 May 2019
