Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hanhua Financial Holding Co Ltd    3903   CNE100001S99

HANHUA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD

(3903)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hanhua Financial : List of Directors and their Role and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 06:24am EDT

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd.*

瀚華金控股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3903)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (" Board ") of Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. are set out below.

Executive Directors

ZHANG Guoxiang ( Chai rman )

WANG Dayong ( Vice Chairman )

CUI Weilan

Non -executive Directors

TU Jianhua

LIU Jiaoyang

LIU Tingrong

WANG Fangfei

FENG Yongxiang

LIU Bolin

Independent Non -executive Directors

BAI Qinxian

DENG Zhaoyu

QIAN Shizheng

NG Leung Sing

YUAN Xiaobin

* For identification purpose only

1

The Board has established four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Nomination

Strategic

Risk

Audit

and

Investment

Management

Committee

Remuneration

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

ZHANG Guoxiang

M

C

C

WANG Dayong

M

CUI Weilan

M

TU Jianhua

M

LIU Jiaoyang

M

LIU Tingrong

M

WANG Fangfei

FENG Yongxiang

LIU Bolin

BAI Qinxian

M

DENG Zhaoyu

C

QIAN Shizheng

C

NG Leung Sing

YUAN Xiaobin

M

  1. Chairman/Chairlady of the relevant Board committees
  1. Member of the relevant Board committees

Chongqing, the PRC

28 May 2019

2

Disclaimer

Hanhua Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 10:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANHUA FINANCIAL HOLDING C
06:24aHANHUA FINANCIAL : Poll Results of the 2018 AGM and Retirement of a Non-executi...
PU
06:24aHANHUA FINANCIAL : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
05/24HANHUA FINANCIAL : Announcement rule 13.51b(2) and rule 13.51(2) of the listing...
PU
05/05HANHUA FINANCIAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2...
PU
04/12HANHUA FINANCIAL : Proxy Form for the 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/12HANHUA FINANCIAL : Reply Slip for Attendance at the 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/12HANHUA FINANCIAL : Circular of the 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
03/31HANHUA FINANCIAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2...
PU
03/19HANHUA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD : annual earnings release
01/02HANHUA FINANCIAL : Voluntary announcement the approval of a subsidiary's applic...
PU
More news
Chart HANHUA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Hanhua Financial Holding Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANHUA FINANCIAL HOLDING C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Guo Xiang Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wei Lan Cui President & Executive Director
Ru Ping Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Dong Ren Finance Director & Joint Secretary
Jian Hua Tu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANHUA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD20.41%346
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%4 733
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD8.16%4 548
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-1.39%4 518
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED10.95%4 393
FAR EAST HORIZON LTD3.05%4 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About