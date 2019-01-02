Hanhua Financial : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2...

Log in
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedHanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

3903

Description :

H Shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary sharesPar value ( RMB)capital ( RMB)Balance at close of preceding month See remark (1)

See remark (1)

Increase/(decrease)

See remark (1)

See remark (1)

Balance at close of the month

See remark (1)

See remark (1)

(2) Stock code :

N/A

capital

( RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

See remark (1)

See remark (1)

Increase/(decrease)

See remark (1)

See remark (1)

Balance at close of the month

See remark (1)

See remark (1)

No. of ordinary shares

Description :

Domestic Shares

Authorised sharePar value ( RMB)

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

See remark (1)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary sharesNo. of preference

(1)H Shares

(2)Domestic Shares

shares

classes of shares

preceding month

1,170,000,000

3,430,000,000

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,170,000,000

3,430,000,000

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

No. of otherIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

Exercised

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

CancelledLapsed

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

Hanhua Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 02:33:03 UTC
