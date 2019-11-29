Log in
Hanhua Financial : REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDANCE AT THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2020 TO BE HELD ON 15 JANUARY 2020

0
11/29/2019 | 04:48am EST

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd.*

瀚華金控股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3903)

REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDANCE AT

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2020

TO BE HELD ON 15 JANUARY 2020

To: Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd.* (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1),

,

of(Note 1)

,

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)

H shares/domestic shares of

the Company, hereby notify the Company that I/we will attend in person or appoint my/our proxy on my/our behalf to attend the first extraordinary general meeting in 2020 of the Company to be held at Conference Room, 7th Floor, Building 2, 11 East Honghu Road, Yubei District, Chongqing, the People's Republic of China on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 at 10:00 a.m..

Date:

Signature:

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) as recorded in the register of members of the Company in
    BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and cross out the class of shares that is inapplicable (H shares or domestic shares).
  3. Please deposit the completed and signed reply slip on or before Tuesday, 24 December 2019 by person, post or fax at the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares) or the Company's registered office in the PRC at 6-9, Building 2, 11 East Honghu Road, Yubei District, Chongqing, the People's Republic of China (for holders of domestic shares).
  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Hanhua Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:47:04 UTC
