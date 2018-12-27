Hanhua Financial : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT THE AGREEMENT OF THE SUBSTANTIAL SHAR...

Log in
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT THE AGREEMENT OF THE SUBSTANTIAL SHAR...

12/27/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd.*

瀚華金控股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3903)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

THE AGREEMENT OF THE SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS OF

THE COMPANY TO TERMINATE ACTING IN CONCERT

AGREEMENT

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that, after friendly negotiation, the Company's substantial shareholders, Loncin Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Loncin Holdings") and Chongqing Huitai Investment Co., Ltd."Huitai"have decided to immediately terminate the "Acting in Concert Agreement" (the "Agreement") on 24 December 2018. After the Agreement was terminated, Loncin Holdings and Huitai (collectively referred to as "the Two Parties") no longer have to maintain a concerted action relationship in the Company's management and decision-making on major issues. The Two Parties will independently exercise shareholder rights and perform shareholder obligations in accordance with laws, regulations, regulatory documents and the "Articles of Association of Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd." in accordance with their own wishes. The Two Parties renewed the Agreement on 19 June 2017, and the Agreement originally expires on 19 June 2020. During the performance of the Agreement, both Parties have complied with the various conventions of the Agreement and there is no violation of any terms under the Agreement. There is no dispute or controversies between the Two Parties regarding the performance and dissolution of the Agreement.

As at the date of this announcement, Loncin Holdings holds 1,202,188,780 domestic shares of the Company, representing approximately 26.13% of the total issued shares of the Company and is the largest shareholder of the Company. Huitai holds 295,269,848 domestic shares of the Company, accounting for approximately 6.42% of the total issued shares of the Company and is the second largest shareholder of the Company.

By order of the Board Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

Zhang Guoxiang

Chairman of the Board

Chongqing, the PRC, 27 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Guoxiang, Mr. WANG Dayong and Mr. CUI Weilan; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. TU Jianhua, Mr. DUAN Xiaohua, Ms. LIU Jiaoyang, Ms. LIU Tingrong, Ms. WANG Fangfei, Mr. FENG Yongxiang and Mr. LIU Bolin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. BAI Qinxian, Mr. DENG Zhaoyu, Mr. QIAN Shizheng, Mr. NG Leung Sing and Mr. YUAN Xiaobin.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Hanhua Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 23:49:01 UTC
