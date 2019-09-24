Hanison Construction : MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE SALE SHARES AND THE SHAREHOLDER LOAN OF A TARGET COMPANY
09/24/2019 | 12:22am EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 896)
MAJOR TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF
THE SALE SHARES AND THE SHAREHOLDER LOAN
OF A TARGET COMPANY
All capitalised terms used in this circular have the meaning set out in the section headed
''Definitions '' of this circular.
A letter from the Board containing details of the Acquisition is set out on pages 7 to 17 of this circular.
The Company has obtained written Shareholders
' approval for the Acquisition pursuant to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules from the Relevant Shareholders who form a closely allied group of Shareholders and together hold more than 50% of the voting rights at a general meeting to approve the Acquisition. Accordingly, no Shareholders ' meeting will be held to approve the Acquisition pursuant to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules. This circular is being despatched to the Shareholders for information only.
In this circular and the appendices to it, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms and expressions have the following meanings:
''Accountant ''
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu or its local affiliates (or any
other qualified audit firm to be agreed between the Seller
and the Purchaser)
''Acquisition ''
the acquisition of the Sale Shares and the Shareholder Loan
by the Purchaser pursuant to the SPA
''Assets ''
certain agreed balance sheet items (including cash and
equivalents, accounts receivables, and prepayment, deposits
and other receivables but excluding the investment
property, property, plant and equipment, deposits for
leasehold improvements, lease assets, certain outstanding
loan receivable, certain rent receivable overdue for over 90
days and certain fee related to accounting adjustment),
which are recognised by the Seller and the Purchaser as
''assets '' in the SPA for the purpose of calculating the
Estimated NAV and the Final NAV
''Base Purchase Price ''
the base purchase price in the sum of HK$735,000,000
''Board ''
the board of Directors
''Business Days ''
a day other than Saturday, Sunday, any day on which
banks located in Hong Kong or Singapore are authorised or
obligated to close, any public holiday in Hong Kong or in
Singapore or a day on which typhoon signal No.8 or above
or black rainstorm signal is hoisted in Hong Kong at any
time between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Hong Kong time
''Company ''
Hanison Construction Holdings Limited (stock code: 896),
a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited
liability, the securities of which are listed on the Main
Board of the Stock Exchange
''Closing ''
closing of the Acquisition in accordance with the terms of
the SPA
''Closing Date ''
30 August 2019, being the date on which Closing shall
take place in accordance with the terms of the SPA
''Conditions Precedent ''
conditions precedent to the Closing
''connected persons ''
has the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
''Consideration ''
the consideration payable by the Purchaser to the Seller for
the purchase of the Sale Shares and the Shareholder Loan
which is the aggregate sum of (a) the Base Purchase Price
of HK$735,000,000; and (b) the Final NAV
''
CPO''
Conveyancing and Property Ordinance (Cap. 219 of the
Laws of Hong Kong)
''Deposit ''
the deposit in the aggregate sum of HK$73,500,000 which
has been paid by the Purchaser to the Seller
's solicitors as
stakeholders upon signing of the SPA
''Director(s) ''
the directors of the Company
''Enlarged Group ''
the Group as enlarged by the Acquisition
''Estimated Closing
the closing accounts (comprising the consolidated balance
Accounts
''
sheet) of the Target Group as at 11:59 p.m. (Hong Kong
time) on the Closing Date which are prepared by the Seller
in the manner as set out in the SPA and delivered to the
Purchaser at least 5 Business Days before the Closing Date
''Estimated NAV ''
the Net Asset Value calculated with reference to the figures
in the Estimated Closing Accounts provided that the
Estimated NAV shall not exceed HK$40,000,000
''Estimated Purchase Price ''
the aggregate sum of (a) the Base Purchase Price; and (b)
the Estimated NAV
''Existing Bank Loans ''
the banking facilities granted by Crédit Agricole Corporate
and Investment Bank to the Target Company. For
illustration, the outstanding amount of bank loans together
with the interest amount and other cost as at Closing is
HK$259,626,036.14
''Final Closing Accounts ''
the closing accounts (comprising the consolidated balance
sheet) of the Target Group as at 11:59 p.m. (Hong Kong
time) on the Closing Date which are prepared by the Seller
within sixty days after the Closing with all figures agreed
by the Purchaser (or otherwise determined by the
Accountant if the Purchaser does not agree to the figures)
in the manner set out in the SPA
''Final NAV ''
the Net Asset Value calculated with reference to the figures
in the Final Closing Accounts provided that the Final NAV
shall not exceed HK$40,000,000
''Final Purchase Price ''
the aggregate sum of (a) the Base Purchase Price; and (b)
the Final NAV
''Funds ''
certain funds and vehicles commonly known as Blackstone
Real Estate Partners VII and Blackstone Real Estate
Partners Asia
''Group ''
the Company and its subsidiaries
''HIBOR ''
the Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate
''
HK$''
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
''Hong Kong ''
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
People
's Republic of China
''Latest Practicable Date ''
18 September 2019, being the latest practicable date prior
to the publication of this circular for the purpose of
ascertaining certain information contained in this circular
''Liabilities ''
certain agreed balance sheet items (including any and all
costs incurred in connection with the Rectification
Settlement (if a Rectification Settlement is reached prior to
the Closing) and any and all costs incurred in connection
with the Rectification Works (if no Rectification Settlement
is reached prior to the Closing), deferred revenue, other
payables and accrual, and tax payable but excluding
amounts due to related parties, the Shareholder Loan, bank
loan, and deferred tax liabilities), which are recognised by
the Seller and the Purchaser as
''liability '' in the SPA for
the purpose of calculating the Estimated NAV and the
Final NAV
''Listing Rules ''
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
''
MAL''
Minibox Asia Limited
（美利倉亞洲有限公司）, a limited
company incorporated in Hong Kong
Technical analysis trends HANISON CONSTRUCTION HOLDI
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
