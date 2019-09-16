Log in
Indonesia Tobacco Companies Plunge on News of Higher Cigarette Prices, Taxes

09/16/2019 | 12:51am EDT

By Ben Otto

Indonesian tobacco companies' shares tumbled Monday on reports that the government plans to increase cigarette prices and tobacco taxes.

PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk, majority-owned by Philip Morris International, dropped as much as 22%, losing about 69.48 trillion rupiah ($4.98 billion) in market capitalization. PT Gudang Garam Tbk, another market leader, also fell as much as 22%, shedding IDR27.68 trillion. Both suffered their biggest intraday percentage falls in over 20 years.

Indonesia's finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, was reported by local media as saying Friday that she plans to raise minimum retail prices on cigarettes by an average of 35% and increase an excise tax on tobacco by at least 23%. The moves, part of the government's efforts to cut smoking in one of the world's biggest cigarette markets, would take effect next year.

Citi Research said in a note that tobacco companies could see earnings fall 7% to 9% in 2020.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 110 148 B
EBIT 2019 18 448 B
Net income 2019 14 688 B
Finance 2019 14 584 B
Yield 2019 4,23%
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
EV / Sales2019 2 957x
EV / Sales2020 2 725x
Capitalization 325 691 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3 512,27  IDR
Last Close Price 2 800,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Mindaugas Trumpaitis President Director
John Gledhill President Commissioner
Dominique Chaperon Head-Information Services
Eka Dharmajanto Kasih Independent Commissioner
Wayan Mertasana Tantra Vice President Commissioner & Sales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT23 320
ALTRIA GROUP-14.94%78 479
ITC-14.52%41 524
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-8.61%38 491
KT&G CORP--.--%10 888
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%9 479
