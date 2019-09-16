Indonesia Tobacco Companies Plunge on News of Higher Cigarette Prices, Taxes

By Ben Otto



Indonesian tobacco companies' shares tumbled Monday on reports that the government plans to increase cigarette prices and tobacco taxes.

PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk, majority-owned by Philip Morris International, dropped as much as 22%, losing about 69.48 trillion rupiah ($4.98 billion) in market capitalization. PT Gudang Garam Tbk, another market leader, also fell as much as 22%, shedding IDR27.68 trillion. Both suffered their biggest intraday percentage falls in over 20 years.

Indonesia's finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, was reported by local media as saying Friday that she plans to raise minimum retail prices on cigarettes by an average of 35% and increase an excise tax on tobacco by at least 23%. The moves, part of the government's efforts to cut smoking in one of the world's biggest cigarette markets, would take effect next year.

Citi Research said in a note that tobacco companies could see earnings fall 7% to 9% in 2020.

