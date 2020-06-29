South Korea's Hankook Technology chairman sells entire stake to younger son

Log in
06/29/2020 | 11:54pm EDT

South Korea's Hankook Technology Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday Chairman Cho Yang-rai sold his entire stake in the group to his younger son amid reports of a possible management tussle in one of the world's top 10 tyre makers.

After the 23.59% stake sale, Cho Hyun-bum, president of South Korea's leading tyre maker Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd, will become the largest shareholder with a nearly 43% stake in the parent company.

The firm did not disclose the value of the block deal, but the stake was worth 269 billion won ($224.70 million), as of Monday's closing price.

Customers of the family controlled Hankook Tire include Hyundai Motor Co, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen.

According to the company's regulatory filing, the 48-year-old Cho has three siblings, each owning 19.32%, 10.82% and 0.82% stake in the group.

Shares of Hankook Technology Group surged as much as 9.4% and Hankook Tire rose nearly 5.7%, while the benchmark KOSPI was trading up 1.4% at 0300 GMT.

($1 = 1,197.1500 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.69% 6.01 Delayed Quote.-35.38%
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD. 9.87% 12250 End-of-day quote.-14.93%
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -3.86% 23650 End-of-day quote.-29.51%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.50% 13100 End-of-day quote.-26.82%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -2.30% 97700 End-of-day quote.-18.92%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -2.03% 2090.28 Real-time Quote.-4.94%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.95% 134.58 Delayed Quote.-23.64%
