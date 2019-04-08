Hanmi Announces Retirement of Joseph K. Rho as Chairman of the Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the retirement of Joseph K. Rho, its Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective when his term expires at the annual meeting of stockholders in May 2019. Mr. Rho has agreed to continue advising the board as Chairman Emeritus, serving as a resource to the Board for business development and strategic matters. The new Chairman will be appointed at the Company’s Organizational Meeting following the annual meeting.



Mr. Rho has served continuously as a Director of Hanmi Bank since 1984. He served as Chairman of the Boards of Hanmi and Hanmi Bank since 2007 and previously from 1999 to 2002. Having been the President and Owner of Joseph K. Rho Insurance Agency, a Principal of J & S Investment, and a Partner at Korea Plaza LP, Mr. Rho achieved considerable success during his career. His tenure with Hanmi was highlighted by his critical role in assisting the Bank with raising capital in 2009, 2010 and 2011. As one of the largest individual stockholders, Mr. Rho focused on building long-term stockholder value and providing the Board with valuable insight into the concerns of investors.

“It has been an honor serving on the Board of Hanmi,” said Mr. Rho. “Over the past 35 years, it has been my privilege to see this institution grow into a leading bank in the broader communities we now serve across nine states. With the appointment of Bonnie Lee as our next CEO, I have great confidence that the Board of Directors and Management will lead Hanmi to new heights in the years to come.”

“Hanmi and its Board of Directors would like to extend its deepest appreciation to Chairman Rho for his leadership and service to the organization,” said John J. Ahn, Vice Chairman of the Board. “Under Chairman Rho’s guidance, Hanmi successfully emerged from the financial crisis of 2008, prudently expanded across the country and consistently achieved profitable growth. He has had an indelible impact on the Company, its employees and customers. It has been my honor to serve alongside him over the past five years and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Mr. Rho has been an active member of the community, having served as a board member of the Finance Counsel of the Los Angeles Archdiocese and a trustee of John of God Hospital. He is a graduate of the College of Commerce, Seoul National University in South Korea.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

