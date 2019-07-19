Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hanmi Financial Corp    HAFC

HANMI FINANCIAL CORP

(HAFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hanmi to Delay Second Quarter 2019 Release of Earnings and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it will delay the release of its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and subsequent conference call previously scheduled for July 23, 2019. The delay is required to provide Hanmi time to evaluate potential adjustments to the allowance for loan and lease losses recently requested by its banking examiners related to a single credit relationship.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital plans, strategic alternatives for a possible business combination, merger or sale transaction, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. These factors include the following: failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations; the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank; general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate; volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; availability of capital from private and government sources; demographic changes; competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits; fluctuations in interest rates and a decline in the level of our interest rate spread; risks of natural disasters related to our real estate portfolio; risks associated with Small Business Administration loans; failure to attract or retain key employees; changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums; ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests; ability to identify a suitable strategic partner or to consummate a strategic transaction; adequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our provision for loan and lease losses and allowance for loan and lease losses; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements; our ability to control expenses; and changes in securities markets. In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Lasse Glassen
Investor Relations / Addo Investor Relations
310-829-5400

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANMI FINANCIAL CORP
05:31pHanmi to Delay Second Quarter 2019 Release of Earnings and Conference Call
GL
07/10HANMI FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
07/03Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Confer..
GL
07/02HANMI FINANCIAL CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23HANMI FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
05/10HANMI FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/03HANMI FINANCIAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/30Hanmi Financial Corp. to Participate in the D. A. Davidson 21st Annual Financ..
GL
04/25Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share
GL
04/23HANMI FINANCIAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 211 M
EBIT 2019 95,0 M
Net income 2019 64,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,54x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,18x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,00x
Capitalization 670 M
Chart HANMI FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Hanmi Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANMI FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,25  $
Last Close Price 21,67  $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chong Guk Kum President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph K. Rho Chairman
Bonita I. Lee Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Romolo C. Santarosa Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David L. Rosenblum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANMI FINANCIAL CORP10.61%670
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.77%371 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%279 454
BANK OF AMERICA18.47%275 420
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.89%202 506
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.50%200 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group