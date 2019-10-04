Log in
Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date

0
10/04/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it will report third quarter 2019 financial results at the market close on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Management will host a conference call that same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results. 

Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to access the live call on October 22, 2019 by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, using access code HANMI. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, visit the Investor Relations page of Hanmi's website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Lasse Glassen
Investor Relations
Addo Investor Relations
310-829-5400

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
