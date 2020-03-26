Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hanmi Financial Corporation    HAFC

HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HAFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hanmi Financial : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Hanmi Financial Corporation – HAFC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) resulting from allegations that Hanmi may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 28, 2020, Hanmi issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. Therein, Hanmi reported net income of $3.1 million for the quarter, which included “a $6.9 million specific provision for loan and lease losses related to [a] previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship.” According to Hanmi’s President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee, “[w]ith the loans comprising this relationship maturing on December 31, 2019, [Hanmi] received current appraisals on the personal property securing the relationship and ha[s] provided for a specific allowance at the lower range of the appraised values.”

On this news, Hanmi’s stock price fell $1.77 per share, or 9.43%, to close at $16.99 per share on January 29, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Hanmi investors. If you purchased shares of Hanmi please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1767.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATIO
05:46pHANMI FINANCIAL : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Secu..
BU
03/06Tostrud Law Group, PC Announces Investigation of Hanmi Financial Corporation ..
BU
03/02HANMI FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/27HAFC LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities ..
BU
02/15Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Hanmi..
BU
02/14HANMI FINANCIAL : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Continues Its Investigation of..
PR
02/06Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming February Investor C..
GL
02/03HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fr..
PR
02/03Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hanmi Financ..
PR
01/31GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading National Securities Fraud Law Firm, Cont..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 195 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 40,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,12%
P/E ratio 2020 7,86x
P/E ratio 2021 7,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,49x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,45x
Capitalization 291 M
Chart HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hanmi Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,88  $
Last Close Price 10,53  $
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bonita I. Lee President, CEO, COO & Director
Jong Doo Ahn Chairman
Romolo C. Santarosa Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
David L. Rosenblum Vice Chairman
Christie K. Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION-52.14%291
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.20%281 976
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%255 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%204 890
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.09%184 093
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%135 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group