Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hanmi Financial Corporation    HAFC

HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HAFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hanmi Financial Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 09:23am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Hanmi Financial Corporation (“Hanmi” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HAFC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 12, 2019 and January 28, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 26, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Hanmi held a troubled loan in the amount of $40.7 million which would require millions of dollars in future provisions by the Company. As a result of the troubled loan, the Company would be required to appraise the value of personal property and take possession of that property to secure a portion of the loan. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Hanmi, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATIO
09:23aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
03/26ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit ..
BU
03/26HANMI FINANCIAL : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Secu..
BU
03/06Tostrud Law Group, PC Announces Investigation of Hanmi Financial Corporation ..
BU
03/02HANMI FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/27HAFC LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities ..
BU
02/15Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Hanmi..
BU
02/14HANMI FINANCIAL : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Continues Its Investigation of..
PR
02/06Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming February Investor C..
GL
02/03HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fr..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 195 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 40,3 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,12%
P/E ratio 2020 7,86x
P/E ratio 2021 7,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,64x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,61x
Capitalization 320 M
Chart HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hanmi Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,88  $
Last Close Price 10,53  $
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bonita I. Lee President, CEO, COO & Director
Jong Doo Ahn Chairman
Romolo C. Santarosa Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
David L. Rosenblum Vice Chairman
Christie K. Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION-47.34%320
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.61%301 619
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%255 644
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%202 797
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.49%198 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%136 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group