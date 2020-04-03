Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hanmi Financial Corporation    HAFC

HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HAFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 06:27pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 12, 2019 and January 28, 2020. Hanmi operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank, which provides business banking products and services in the United States.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Hanmi's misconduct, click here.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, on August 12, 2019, Hanmi announced that it would be unable to timely file its quarterly report due to an evaluation of "the classification of a single $40.7 million credit relationship… and the related adjustment to the allowance for loan and lease losses." Hanmi acknowledged the review could affect the financial statements included in the report and could indicate a possible internal control deficiency related to construction lending, but failed to disclose that the troubled loan could lead to future provisions in the millions. Then, on January 28, 2020, Hanmi reported net income of $3.1 million for the quarter, including an additional "$6.9 million specific provision for loan and lease losses related to a previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship." To secure the loan relationship, Hanmi disclosed that the Company "received current appraisals on the personal property… and have provided for a specific allowance in the lower range of the appraised values." On this news, Hanmi's stock price fell almost 10% to close at $16.99 per share.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATIO
06:27pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Sue..
BU
04/02HANMI FINANCIAL : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Hanmi Financial Corporation..
BU
04/02GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
03/30HAFC SHAREHOLDER UPDATE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Hanmi Fina..
PR
03/30THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
03/30INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
03/28HANMI FINANCIAL : HAFC ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Files Securities C..
PR
03/27HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Securities Fraud Case Filed
PR
03/27GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/27FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 195 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 40,3 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,24%
P/E ratio 2020 7,75x
P/E ratio 2021 7,57x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,62x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 316 M
Chart HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hanmi Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,88  $
Last Close Price 10,39  $
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bonita I. Lee President, CEO, COO & Director
Jong Doo Ahn Chairman
Romolo C. Santarosa Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Joseph K. Rho Chairman-Emeritus
David L. Rosenblum Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION-48.04%330
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-37.22%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-41.60%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group