Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hanmi Financial Corporation    HAFC

HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HAFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming May 26, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Hanmi Financial Corporation (“Hanmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HAFC) securities between August 12, 2019 and January 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 28, 2020, Hamni issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the 2019 fiscal fourth quarter. Therein, Hamni reported net income of $3.1 million for fourth quarter 2019, which included “a $6.9 million specific provision for loan and lease losses related to [a] previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship.” According to Hanmi’s President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee, “[w]ith the loans comprising this relationship maturing on December 31, 2019, [Hanmi] received current appraisals on the personal property securing the relationship and ha[s] provided for a specific allowance at the lower range of the appraised values.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.77, or over 9%, to close at $16.99 per share on January 29, 2020, on usually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company – in the millions; (2) that the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hanmi securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 26, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATIO
02:45pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
05/21HANMI FINANCIAL : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Hanmi Financial Corporat..
PR
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Hanmi Financial Co..
BU
05/11HANMI FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/08HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/01HANMI FINANCIAL : ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of..
BU
05/01HANMI FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
05/01Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.12 per Share
GL
04/30HANMI FINANCIAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30HANMI FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 206 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 22,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,90%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,28x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 263 M
Chart HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hanmi Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,88 $
Last Close Price 8,69 $
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bonita I. Lee President, CEO, COO & Director
Jong Doo Ahn Chairman
Romolo C. Santarosa Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Joseph K. Rho Chairman-Emeritus
David L. Rosenblum Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION-56.54%263
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.82%272 575
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.67%246 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%196 589
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.55%195 107
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.02%131 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group