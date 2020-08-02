Log in
Hannans : 4th Quarter Cashflow Report

08/02/2020 | 11:12am EDT

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

HANNANS LTD

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

52 099 862 129

30 June 2020

Current quarter

Year to date

(12 months)

Consolidated statement of cash flows

$A'000

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(380)

(1,230)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(91)

(316)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(60)

(271)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

21

35

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes received/(paid)

38

a

38

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

26

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

(472)

(1,718)

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire or for:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation

-

-

(e)

investments

(115)

(118)

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Current quarter

Year to date

Consolidated statement of cash flows

(12 months)

$A'000

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans (to) / from other entities

115

5

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

(113)

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of equity securities

-

-

(excluding convertible debt securities)

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equities,

-

-

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

-

-

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

-

-

4.

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and

cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents

1,328

2,687

at beginning of period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

(472)

(1,718)

(item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

(113)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

-

-

(item 3.10 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Current quarter

Year to date

Consolidated statement of cash flows

(12 months)

$A'000

$A'000

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates

-

-

on cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

856

856

a. Hannans received the cash flow boosts from the Australian Taxation Office.

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

856

328

5.2

Call deposits

-

1,000

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter

856

1,328

(should equal item 4.6 above)

6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties

91

included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

7.

Financing facilities

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing

at quarter end

quarter end

arrangements available to the entity.

$A'000

$A'000

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources

of finance available to the entity.

7.1

Loan facilities

-

-

7.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

7.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

7.4

Total financing facilities

-

-

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6

Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate,

maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have

been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note

providing details of those facilities as well.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)

(472)

8.2

(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as

-

investing activities) (item 2.1(d))

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)

(472)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)

856

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)

856

8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available

2

(item 8.6 divided by item 8.3)

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: N/A

8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: N/A

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer: N/A

Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date:

31 July 2020

Authorised by:

Damian Hicks, Executive Director

Notes

  1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
  2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
  4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it
    has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee ]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".
  5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations , the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 5

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 02 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2020 15:11:03 UTC
