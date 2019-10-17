Hannans : AGM Presentation

Nickel Exploration Team - Newexco

Introduction

Bill Amann and Adrian Black founded Newexco in 1999, initially to provide nickel exploration services to companies that lacked the necessary expertise or skilled employees. Newexco recognised the need for a rigorous scientific approach, focusing on strong communication between geologists and geophysicists. The skills and motivation of this successful team are applied across a range of commodities for clients with projects in Australia and globally. The success of the Newexco team is demonstrated by numerous awards and accolades including:

Discovery of the Year: 2008

A prestigious award from the Annual Sydney Excellence in Mining conference which recognised the entire Newexco exploration team for their integrated approach to geological and geophysical targeting. The recognition is primarily for the discovery of the Spotted Quoll massive nickel sulphide deposit and also recognises the Flying Fox discoveries for client Western Areas NL. Resources quoted in the WSA 2008 Annual Report were 2.3 Mt @ 4.7% Ni.

AMEC Prospector of the Year 2009

Awarded to Bill Amann, Adrian Black and Kevin Frost for the 'blind' discovery of the Spotted Quoll massive nickel sulphide deposit. This deposit was masked by 30 metres of barren granite cover and laid undiscovered throughout 35 years of active exploration and drilling. The initial resource at Spotted Quoll was in excess of 2 Mt @ 6% Ni; subsequent drilling has increased this resource with reserves to sustain greater than 10 years of open pit and underground mining. The recent updated underground reserves were 3.1 mt @ 4.2% Ni.