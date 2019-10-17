Log in
HANNANS LIMITED

(HNR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/15
0.009 AUD   --.--%
12:34aHANNANS : AGM Presentation
PU
12:29aHANNANS : AGM Results
PU
10/14HANNANS : Major Nickel Exploration Campaign Commences at Forrestania
PU
Hannans : AGM Presentation

10/17/2019 | 12:34am EDT

"There's potential to find a deposit similar

in size and grade to Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll within Hannans tenure."

Adrian Black, Newexco

www.hannans.com

Annual General Meeting

ASX:HNR

17 October 2019

Summary

  • Nickel
    • Nickel price rising - prices up more than 60% since December 2018
    • 100% owned nickel project located along strike from two operating world class nickel sulphide mines
    • Exploration being planned and executed by Newexco, a Team with an outstanding discovery track record at Forrestania
    • Nickel exploration has commenced and will continue for 12 months with regular updates
  • Lithium
    • Lithium price falling - prices down nearly 40% year to date
    • 100% owned lithium project located adjacent to the world's 3rd largest hard rock lithium deposit
    • Exploration planned by experienced geoscientist with lithium track record
    • Lithium exploration on hold until 2020
  • Corporate
    • ~$2.3 Million cash at bank, no debt
    • Supportive major shareholders including Neometals Ltd (36% interest in Hannans)

Figure: Regional location map showing Hannans 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project outlined in red and major nickel mines (operating and historic) and nickel deposits.

Nickel Exploration Team - Newexco

Introduction

  • Bill Amann and Adrian Black founded Newexco in 1999, initially to provide nickel exploration services to companies that lacked the necessary expertise or skilled employees. Newexco recognised the need for a rigorous scientific approach, focusing on strong communication between geologists and geophysicists. The skills and motivation of this successful team are applied across a range of commodities for clients with projects in Australia and globally. The success of the Newexco team is demonstrated by numerous awards and accolades including:

Discovery of the Year: 2008

A prestigious award from the Annual Sydney Excellence in Mining conference which recognised the entire Newexco exploration team for their integrated approach to geological and geophysical targeting. The recognition is primarily for the discovery of the Spotted Quoll massive nickel sulphide deposit and also recognises the Flying Fox discoveries for client Western Areas NL. Resources quoted in the WSA 2008 Annual Report were 2.3 Mt @ 4.7% Ni.

AMEC Prospector of the Year 2009

Awarded to Bill Amann, Adrian Black and Kevin Frost for the 'blind' discovery of the Spotted Quoll massive nickel sulphide deposit. This deposit was masked by 30 metres of barren granite cover and laid undiscovered throughout 35 years of active exploration and drilling. The initial resource at Spotted Quoll was in excess of 2 Mt @ 6% Ni; subsequent drilling has increased this resource with reserves to sustain greater than 10 years of open pit and underground mining. The recent updated underground reserves were 3.1 mt @ 4.2% Ni.

Discovery Achievements…more to come

Emily Ann North Massive Nickel Sulphides Monty Massive Copper Sulphides Savannah North massive Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Nova massive Nickel Sulphide Deposit Mallee Bull 'Cobar Style' Polymetallic discovery Spotted Quoll deposit Forrestania

Flying Fox T-0 to T-7 blind deposits at Forrestania Gold and nickel prospects, Blair North

Silver Swan Deeps, Kalgoorlie

Forrestania - Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll Discoveries

  • Two major nickel sulphide deposits (Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll) are along strike from Hannans' tenure plus a planned nickel mine (New Morning) and significant prospect (Beautiful Sunday) abut Hannans' tenure.
  • Previous explorers (mainly Outokumpu and others) believed they had tested all the targets and there was nothing left to find at Forrestania. At Flying Fox the initial discovery hole of the "new" orebody was almost identical in set-up to three other deep holes (3 x 700m) that Outokumpu had drilled. The "new" discovery hole was targeted at the same basal ultramafic / metasediment footwall of the Western Ultramafic Belt supported by a newly interpreted downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) conductor plate model designed by Newexco.
  • History shows explorers had driven over Spotted Quoll for 34 years and had downgraded the area because it had already been "tested" by an old AMAX drillhole WBD12, however that hole had stopped 10 metres short of the orebody.
  • Western Areas Ltd, owners of Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll have yet to define the deposit limits and are still drilling extensions to both deposits today.
  • The footprints of these deposits are also significant. Flying Fox strike length measures about 300m on surface and over 600m at depth with a plunge extent of roughly 1,600m - 2,000m. The thickest ore at Flying Fox was approximately 18m true thickness and this was hit early on when targeting the kernel of the DHEM anomaly. Spotted Quoll strike length measures 350m on surface and plunges to greater than 1,600m at depth. The thickest ore intersected by surface drilling at Spotted Quoll was approximately 18m (10-12m true thickness) at a grade of 10% Ni.
  • Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll deposits were found by the use of "conventional" geological concepts and geophysical technology that was new but readily available at the time. Newexco played key roles in the discovery of the "new" Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll - their targeting and geological concepts were slightly different along with the belief, will and determination to find new deposits.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:33:01 UTC
