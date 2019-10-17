Hannans : AGM Results

17 October 2019

ASX & MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Hannans Ltd (ASX: HNR) is pleased to announce that all Annual General Meeting resolutions put to the shareholders today were passed by a show of hands and a majority of proxy votes cast were in favour of all resolutions.

1 ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For Against Abstain Proxy's discretion 822,584,739 3,120,000 23,334,554 96,370,940 The motion was carried on a show of hands as a non-binding resolution.

2 RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - DAMIAN HICKS

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For Against Abstain Proxy's discretion 836,461,048 3,208,824 Nil 105,740,361 The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

3 RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MARKUS BACHMANN

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For Against Abstain Proxy's discretion 836,549,872 3,120,000 Nil 105,740,361 The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

4 RENEWAL OF DIRECTORS' EQUITY PLAN

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For Against Abstain Proxy's discretion 822,495,915 3,208,824 23,334,554 96,370,940 The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

5 APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For Against Abstain Proxy's discretion 836,549,872 3,120,000 Nil 105,740,361 The motion was carried on a show of hands as a special resolution.

For further information please contact:

Ian Gregory

Company Secretary