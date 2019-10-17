Log in
Hannans : AGM Results

10/17/2019

17 October 2019

ASX & MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Hannans Ltd (ASX: HNR) is pleased to announce that all Annual General Meeting resolutions put to the shareholders today were passed by a show of hands and a majority of proxy votes cast were in favour of all resolutions.

1 ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's discretion

822,584,739

3,120,000

23,334,554

96,370,940

The motion was carried on a

show of hands as a non-binding

resolution.

2 RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - DAMIAN HICKS

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's discretion

836,461,048

3,208,824

Nil

105,740,361

The motion was carried on a

show of hands as an ordinary

resolution.

3 RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MARKUS BACHMANN

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's discretion

836,549,872

3,120,000

Nil

105,740,361

The motion was carried on a

show of hands as an ordinary

resolution.

4 RENEWAL OF DIRECTORS' EQUITY PLAN

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's discretion

822,495,915

3,208,824

23,334,554

96,370,940

The motion was carried on a

show of hands as an ordinary

resolution.

5 APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's discretion

836,549,872

3,120,000

Nil

105,740,361

The motion was carried on a

show of hands as a special resolution.

For further information please contact:

Ian Gregory

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:28:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
