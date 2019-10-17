Hannans : AGM Results

17 October 2019
ASX & MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT
Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
Hannans Ltd (ASX: HNR) is pleased to announce that all Annual General Meeting resolutions put to the shareholders today were passed by a show of hands and a majority of proxy votes cast were in favour of all resolutions.
1 ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Proxy's discretion
|
822,584,739
|
3,120,000
|
23,334,554
|
96,370,940
|
The motion was carried on a
|
show of hands as a non-binding
|
resolution.
|
2 RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - DAMIAN HICKS
The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Proxy's discretion
|
836,461,048
|
3,208,824
|
Nil
|
105,740,361
|
The motion was carried on a
|
show of hands as an ordinary
|
resolution.
|
3 RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MARKUS BACHMANN
The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Proxy's discretion
|
836,549,872
|
3,120,000
|
Nil
|
105,740,361
|
The motion was carried on a
|
show of hands as an ordinary
|
resolution.
|
4 RENEWAL OF DIRECTORS' EQUITY PLAN
The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Proxy's discretion
|
822,495,915
|
3,208,824
|
23,334,554
|
96,370,940
|
The motion was carried on a
|
show of hands as an ordinary
|
resolution.
|
5 APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY
The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Proxy's discretion
|
836,549,872
|
3,120,000
|
Nil
|
105,740,361
|
The motion was carried on a
|
show of hands as a special resolution.
|
For further information please contact:
Ian Gregory
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Hannans Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:28:00 UTC