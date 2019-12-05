Log in
HANNANS LIMITED

(HNR)
Hannans : Forrestania Nickel Update

12/05/2019 | 02:45am EST

5 December 2019

Forrestania Nickel Update

  • A lightning strike has started a bush fire at Forrestania
  • All Hannans employees and contractors are safe
  • Exploration activities suspended until further notice

Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR) advises shareholders that a lightning strike has started a bush fire close to the Company's 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project ("FNP"), located approximately 120km south of Southern Cross and 80km east of Hyden, in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

All Hannans employees and contractors are safe, have departed the exploration camp and are out of danger. Roads into and out of the project area are now closed. The fire is still burning. Exploration activities are suspended until such time as the fire is extinguished, roads re-opened and authorities declare it safe to return. Hannans will advise ASX when exploration activities have recommenced.

Figure: Photo by Hannans geologist Nick Swanepoel taken on 4 December 2019

For further information, please contact:

Damian Hicks Executive Director

+61 8 9324 3388 (Phone) dhicks@hannans.com(Email) www.hannans.com(Web) @HannansLtd (Twitter)

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 07:44:05 UTC
