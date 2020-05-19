Hannans : Forrestania Nickel Update

20 May 2020

Forrestania Nickel Update

Hannans 2 nd phase of nickel exploration progresses to geophysics and drilling, immediately along strike of two world class operating nickel sulphide mines

Surface and downhole geophysical surveys to commence shortly and continue for 4 - 5 weeks

Reverse circulation and diamond drill testing of nickel sulphide targets scheduled to commence as soon as practical after completion of the geophysical surveys - majority of drilling approvals received

Hannans' mission at Forrestania is to make the first major nickel sulphide discovery at Forrestania in the last 13 years

Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR) advises shareholders that the 2nd phase of nickel exploration at the 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project ("FNP"), located approximately 120km south of Southern Cross and 80km east of Hyden, in the Goldfields region of Western Australia has commenced.

Please refer to Figure 1 on Page 2 for a regional location map, Figure 2 on Page 3 for a project location map and Table 1 on page 4 for a summary of the planned surveys and drill targets.

Exploration is focussed on testing targets refined by consultants Newexco Exploration Pty Ltd following completion of the 1st phase of exploration in March 2020.1 The targets comprise geological, geochemical and geophysical anomalies located along the interpreted western and mid-western ultramafic belt within Hannans tenure. The western ultramafic belt is host to two world class operating nickel sulphide mines2.

The 2nd phase of exploration will incorporate 4 - 5 weeks of geophysical surveys (MLEM and DHEM) followed by reverse circulation and diamond drilling of nickel targets. Contracts are being finalised with geophysical and drill crews with the aim of commencing the surveys as soon as practical. Geophysical surveys will be completed and interpreted prior to drilling to reduce mobilisation and field costs.

