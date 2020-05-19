Log in
HANNANS LIMITED    HNR   AU000000HNR5

HANNANS LIMITED

(HNR)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/18
0.006 AUD   0.00%
08:23pHANNANS : Forrestania Nickel Update
05/06HANNANS : Classic applies for mining lease at kat gap
03/30CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED : - More High-Grade Gold - North Along Strike at Kat Gap
Hannans : Forrestania Nickel Update

05/19/2020 | 08:23pm EDT

20 May 2020

Forrestania Nickel Update

  • Hannans 2nd phase of nickel exploration progresses to geophysics and drilling, immediately along strike of two world class operating nickel sulphide mines
  1. Surface and downhole geophysical surveys to commence shortly and continue for 4 - 5 weeks
    1. Reverse circulation and diamond drill testing of nickel sulphide targets scheduled to commence as soon as practical after completion of the geophysical surveys - majority of drilling approvals received
  • Hannans' mission at Forrestania is to make the first major nickel sulphide discovery at Forrestania in the last 13 years

Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR) advises shareholders that the 2nd phase of nickel exploration at the 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project ("FNP"), located approximately 120km south of Southern Cross and 80km east of Hyden, in the Goldfields region of Western Australia has commenced.

Please refer to Figure 1 on Page 2 for a regional location map, Figure 2 on Page 3 for a project location map and Table 1 on page 4 for a summary of the planned surveys and drill targets.

Exploration is focussed on testing targets refined by consultants Newexco Exploration Pty Ltd following completion of the 1st phase of exploration in March 2020.1 The targets comprise geological, geochemical and geophysical anomalies located along the interpreted western and mid-western ultramafic belt within Hannans tenure. The western ultramafic belt is host to two world class operating nickel sulphide mines2.

The 2nd phase of exploration will incorporate 4 - 5 weeks of geophysical surveys (MLEM and DHEM) followed by reverse circulation and diamond drilling of nickel targets. Contracts are being finalised with geophysical and drill crews with the aim of commencing the surveys as soon as practical. Geophysical surveys will be completed and interpreted prior to drilling to reduce mobilisation and field costs.

For further information, please contact:

Damian Hicks Executive Director

+61 8 9324 3388 (Phone) dhicks@hannans.com(Email) www.hannans.com(Web) @HannansLtd (Twitter)

  1. Refer ASX releases by Hannans Ltd dated 20 February 2019 and 18 March 2020.
  2. Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll owned by Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA).

Figure 1: Regional location map showing major nickel mines and nickel deposits. Hannans

Forrestania Nickel Project shaded in red.

2 | Page

Figure 2: Tenement map showing the Forrestania Nickel Project. Refer to the key in the right hand corner of the map for an explanation of the symbols. Refer to the Table on page 4 for a summary of each of the target IDs. From west to east the broken lines represent the Western, Mid-Western, Takashi, Central, Mid-Eastern and Eastern Ultramafic Belts. The world class Flying Fox nickel sulphide mine owned by Western Areas Ltd is in the foreground. Distance from Flying Fox to Earl Grey is ~38kms.

3 | Page

ID

Target Type

Technique

Comment

Scheduled

C11

Geophysical

MLEM

~20 days of surveying

Geophysical surveys

June

may generate

B3 / D4

Geophysical

MLEM

~6 days of surveying

additional targets for

June

drilling in August

D5

Geophysical

MLEM

~1 day of surveying

June

D2

Geophysical

MLEM

~1 day of surveying

June

D3

Geophysical

MLEM

~1 day of surveying

June

A1

Geophysical

DHEM

Drill hole FSRC061 returned anomalous values of

June/July

nickel, chrome, and magnesium suggestive of

more cumulative rocks. DHEM will search beyond

the hole for possible sulphide accumulations

containing nickel.3

C6

Geophysical

DHEM

Drill hole FSRC066 did not intersect the source of

June/July

the geophysical anomaly and therefore a DHEM

survey is planned to confirm the validity of the

anomaly before more drilling is undertaken.3

C4

Geophysical

DD drilling

Drill hole FSRC062 did not reach its planned

August

depth. A diamond tail will be required to test the

EM conductor and reach the planned end of

hole depth. POW approved.3

D4

Geophysical

RC / DD

MLEM survey (refer above comment for D4) will

August

drilling

assist with modelling target before drilling. POW

granted.

B5

Geophysical

RC drilling

A mid-time anomaly possibly represents a

August

conductor modelled on the ultramafic contact.

POW granted.

D7

Geological

RC drilling

Shallow drill holes planned to test the western

August

contact beneath the sub crop and the ultramafic

stratigraphy where anomalous nickel assays

intersected in historical auger sampling, and the

recent identification of gossanous sub crop in

surface reconnaissance. POW granted.

C7

Geophysical

RC drilling -

There is coincident anomalous copper

August

2 holes to

geochemistry in soil samples. Interpretation of

test 2 plates

the 2019 MLEM resulted in two steeply dipping

conductors. The location of these anomalies with

respect to the Western Ultramafic Belt warrant

follow up. POW granted.

2nd Phase of Nickel Exploration - Summary Table. Refer to Figure 2 on page 3 to see where the

target ID's are located with the project tenure. Abbreviations: MLEM - moving loop electromagnetic survey; DHEM - down-hole electromagnetic survey; RC - reverse circulation drilling; DD - diamond drilling; POW - program of works (approval from the State Government to drill)

3 Refer ASX release by Hannans dated 18 March 2020

4 | Page

Competent Person

The information in this document that relates to exploration results at Forrestania is based on information compiled by Adrian Black, a Competent Person who is a Member of the AIG (1364). Adrian Black is a consultant to Hannans Ltd and its subsidiary companies. Adrian Black has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which has been undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code).

5 | Page

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 00:22:05 UTC
