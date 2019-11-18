Hannans : Gold at Forrestania

19 November 2019

ASX & MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Gold at Forrestania

Ten Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes completed at Lady Ida and Van Uden West, assays pending

Hannans Ltd (ASX: HNR) joint venture partner Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) announced yesterday that ten RC drill holes have recently been completed at the Forrestania Gold Project (FGP) located approximately 120km south of Southern Cross in the Goldfields region of Western Australia. Assay results are anticipated within two weeks.

Hannans owns a 20% free-carried interest in the FGP1 meaning the Company is not required to contribute funding until a decision to mine gold has been made by the joint venture.

For the avoidance of doubt Hannans Ltd owns a 100% interest in all non-gold rights on the tenements including but not limited to nickel, lithium and other metals.

1 Please refer to the ASX release made by Classic Minerals Ltd dated 2 May 2017 for full details of the mineral resource and compliance with the JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Hannans has no interest in either the Lady Lila or Kat Gap prospects referred to in the ASX release by Classic Minerals Ltd dated 18 November 2019.