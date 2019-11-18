Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hannans Limited    HNR   AU000000HNR5

HANNANS LIMITED

(HNR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/17
0.009 AUD   --.--%
08:50pHANNANS : Gold at Forrestania
PU
11/15HANNANS LTD : - Ground EM Surveys at Forrestania
AQ
11/13HANNANS : Ground EM Surveys at Forrestania
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hannans : Gold at Forrestania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 08:50pm EST

19 November 2019

ASX & MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Gold at Forrestania

  • Ten Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes completed at Lady Ida and Van Uden West, assays pending

Hannans Ltd (ASX: HNR) joint venture partner Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) announced yesterday that ten RC drill holes have recently been completed at the Forrestania Gold Project (FGP) located approximately 120km south of Southern Cross in the Goldfields region of Western Australia. Assay results are anticipated within two weeks.

Please click herefor an updated presentation on the FGP.

Hannans owns a 20% free-carried interest in the FGP1 meaning the Company is not required to contribute funding until a decision to mine gold has been made by the joint venture.

For the avoidance of doubt Hannans Ltd owns a 100% interest in all non-gold rights on the tenements including but not limited to nickel, lithium and other metals.

For further information, please contact:

Damian Hicks Executive Director

+61 8 9324 3388 (W) damianh@hannansreward.com(E)

About Hannans Ltd (Est. 2002)

Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR) is an Australia resources company with a focus on nickel, lithium, cobalt and gold in Western Australia. Hannans' major shareholder is leading Australian specialty minerals company Neometals Ltd. Since listing on the ASX in 2003 Hannans has signed agreements with Vale Inco, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Boliden, Scandinavian Resources, Warwick Resources, Cullen Resources, Azure Minerals, Neometals, Tasman Metals, Grängesberg Iron, Lovisagruvan and Montezuma Mining Company. Shareholders at various times since listing have included Rio Tinto, Anglo American, OM Holdings, Craton Capital and BlackRock. For more information, please visit www.hannansreward.com.

1 Please refer to the ASX release made by Classic Minerals Ltd dated 2 May 2017 for full details of the mineral resource and compliance with the JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Hannans has no interest in either the Lady Lila or Kat Gap prospects referred to in the ASX release by Classic Minerals Ltd dated 18 November 2019.

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 01:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANNANS LIMITED
08:50pHANNANS : Gold at Forrestania
PU
11/15HANNANS LTD : - Ground EM Surveys at Forrestania
AQ
11/13HANNANS : Ground EM Surveys at Forrestania
PU
11/05HANNANS : Updated Capital Structure
PU
10/30HANNANS : 1st Quarter Cashflow Report
PU
10/30HANNANS : 1st Quarter Activities Report
PU
10/17HANNANS : AGM Presentation
PU
10/17HANNANS : AGM Results
PU
10/14HANNANS : Major Nickel Exploration Campaign Commences at Forrestania
PU
10/02HANNANS LTD : - Mt Holland Lithium Project Update
AQ
More news
Chart HANNANS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hannans Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANNANS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Mindy Ong Manager-Finance & Compliance
Markus Bachmann Non-Executive Director
Damian Peter Hicks Executive Director
Amanda Scott Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANNANS LIMITED-25.00%12
BHP GROUP8.91%120 809
RIO TINTO PLC11.38%90 539
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.58%32 490
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.23%21 505
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-26.27%9 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group