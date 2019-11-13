Hannans : Ground EM Surveys at Forrestania

14 November 2019

Ground EM Surveys at Forrestania

Hannans 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project (FNP) is located along strike from two world class operating nickel mines

FNP has potential to host a nickel deposit similar in size and grade to the Spotted Quoll nickel mine

Ground electromagnetic (EM) surveys to commence this week and continue throughout November 2019

Reverse circulation (RC) drill testing of discrete nickel targets scheduled to commence in December 2019 - Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) approvals received

Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR) advises shareholders that ground EM surveys will commence this week at the Company's 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project ("FNP"), located approximately 120km south of Southern Cross and 80km east of Hyden, in the Goldfields region of Western Australia1.The Forrestania Nickel Project is located along strike from two world class operating nickel mines.

Hannans believes the nickel commodity market is moving into a high price environment2 and that the Company has the ground, technical team and shareholder support to make the first major nickel sulphide discovery at Forrestania in the last 13 years.

Consulting firm Newexco Exploration3 are responsible for planning and executing exploration at the FNP, which is to be conducted in phases during the next twelve months. Importantly geoscientists at Newexco played major roles in the discovery of the Flying Fox (T0-T7) and Spotted Quoll nickel sulphide mines and therefore understand what's required to make a nickel discovery at Forrestania.

Twelve separate areas proximal to the Western Ultramafic Belt (WUB) and the Mid-Western Ultramafic Belt (MWUB) have been selected for the first round of EM surveys in November 20194. The surveys have been designed to:

Refine existing EM anomalies identified in historical geophysical surveys; Extend historical geophysical surveys to ensure geophysical coverage of historic EM and geochemical anomalies; and Provide EM coverage over geochemical anomalies that have not previously been covered with geophysical surveys

prior to drill testing targets in December 2019.

The final number of surveys completed during the month will be dependent on access, weather conditions and external factors. Interpretation of the surveys will be ongoing throughout the program and final interpretations anticipated to be completed within 7-10 days of the program ending.