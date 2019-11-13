Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hannans Limited    HNR   AU000000HNR5

HANNANS LIMITED

(HNR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/12
0.009 AUD   -10.00%
11/05HANNANS : Updated Capital Structure
PU
10/30HANNANS : 1st Quarter Cashflow Report
PU
10/30HANNANS : 1st Quarter Activities Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hannans : Ground EM Surveys at Forrestania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 07:05pm EST

14 November 2019

Ground EM Surveys at Forrestania

  • Hannans 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project (FNP) is located along strike from two world class operating nickel mines
  • FNP has potential to host a nickel deposit similar in size and grade to the Spotted Quoll nickel mine
  • Ground electromagnetic (EM) surveys to commence this week and continue throughout November 2019
  • Reverse circulation (RC) drill testing of discrete nickel targets scheduled to commence in December 2019 - Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) approvals received

Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR) advises shareholders that ground EM surveys will commence this week at the Company's 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project ("FNP"), located approximately 120km south of Southern Cross and 80km east of Hyden, in the Goldfields region of Western Australia1.The Forrestania Nickel Project is located along strike from two world class operating nickel mines.

Hannans believes the nickel commodity market is moving into a high price environment2 and that the Company has the ground, technical team and shareholder support to make the first major nickel sulphide discovery at Forrestania in the last 13 years.

Consulting firm Newexco Exploration3 are responsible for planning and executing exploration at the FNP, which is to be conducted in phases during the next twelve months. Importantly geoscientists at Newexco played major roles in the discovery of the Flying Fox (T0-T7) and Spotted Quoll nickel sulphide mines and therefore understand what's required to make a nickel discovery at Forrestania.

Twelve separate areas proximal to the Western Ultramafic Belt (WUB) and the Mid-Western Ultramafic Belt (MWUB) have been selected for the first round of EM surveys in November 20194. The surveys have been designed to:

  1. Refine existing EM anomalies identified in historical geophysical surveys;
  2. Extend historical geophysical surveys to ensure geophysical coverage of historic EM and geochemical anomalies; and
  3. Provide EM coverage over geochemical anomalies that have not previously been covered with geophysical surveys

prior to drill testing targets in December 2019.

The final number of surveys completed during the month will be dependent on access, weather conditions and external factors. Interpretation of the surveys will be ongoing throughout the program and final interpretations anticipated to be completed within 7-10 days of the program ending.

  1. Refer Figure 1 on Page 2
  2. Refer 5 Year Nickel Spot Chart and 5 Year LME Nickel Warehouse Stocks Level Chart on Page 4
  3. www.newexco.com.au
  4. Refer Figure 2 on Page 3

For further information, please contact:

Damian Hicks

Executive Director

+61 8 9324 3388 (T) dhicks@hannans.com(E) www.hannans.com(W)

Figure 1: Regional location map showing major nickel mines and nickel deposits. Hannans

Forrestania Nickel Project shaded in red.

2 | Page

Figure 2: Tenement map showing Hannans' Forrestania Nickel Project. Hannans tenements

outlined in red. The areas to be covered by EM are highlighted by the blue squares. From west to east the broken lines represent the Western, Mid-Western, Takashi, Central, Mid-Eastern and Eastern Ultramafic Belts. The world class Flying Fox nickel sulphide mine owned by Western Areas Ltd is in the foreground. Image looking North. Distance from Flying Fox to Earl Grey is ~38kms.

3 | Page

Chart 1: The Nickel price has increased by more than 60% since December 2018.

Source: www.kitco.com

Chart 2: Nickel warehouse stock levels have fallen to their lowest levels in more than 5 years.

Source: www.kitco.com

Competent Person

4 | Page

The information in this document that relates to exploration results at Forrestania is based on information compiled by Adrian Black, a Competent Person who is a Member of the AIG (1364). Adrian Black is a consultant to Hannans Ltd and its subsidiary companies. Adrian Black has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which has been undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code).

5 | Page

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 00:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANNANS LIMITED
11/05HANNANS : Updated Capital Structure
PU
10/30HANNANS : 1st Quarter Cashflow Report
PU
10/30HANNANS : 1st Quarter Activities Report
PU
10/17HANNANS : AGM Presentation
PU
10/17HANNANS : AGM Results
PU
10/14HANNANS : Major Nickel Exploration Campaign Commences at Forrestania
PU
10/02HANNANS LTD : - Mt Holland Lithium Project Update
AQ
09/30HANNANS : Mt Holland Lithium Project Update
PU
08/29HANNANS : Mt Holland Lithium Update
AQ
07/31Classic Minerals Limited - Kat Gap Zone Doubles In Strike Length
AQ
More news
Chart HANNANS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hannans Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANNANS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Mindy Ong Manager-Finance & Compliance
Markus Bachmann Non-Executive Director
Damian Peter Hicks Executive Director
Amanda Scott Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANNANS LIMITED-16.67%12
BHP GROUP8.38%123 717
RIO TINTO PLC11.14%94 231
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.86%32 992
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.02%21 366
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-25.45%9 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group