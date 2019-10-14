Hannans : Major Nickel Exploration Campaign Commences at Forrestania

15 October 2019
Major Nickel Exploration Campaign
Commences at Forrestania
-
Forrestania Nickel Project along strike from two world class operating nickel mines
-
Hannans project has potential to host significant nickel deposit
-
Nickel exploration campaign to commence immediately: o Drilling approvals anticipated - October 2019
o Geological field work / geophysical surveys - October / November 2019
o Drilling (reverse circulation / diamond) nickel targets - November / December 2019 o Results from drilling - January 2020
Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR) advises shareholders that a major nickel exploration campaign will commence this month at its 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project ("FNP"), located approximately 120km south of Southern Cross and 80km east of Hyden, in the Goldfields region of Western Australia1. Hannans believes it has the ground, technical team and shareholder support to make the first major nickel sulphide discovery at Forrestania in the last 13 years.
Hannans 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project is along strike from two world class operating nickel mines2. A major nickel exploration campaign will start this month at Forrestania and regular updates will be released throughout the campaign.
The Team at Newexco Exploration3 are responsible for planning and executing the exploration campaign, scheduled to be implemented in phases during the next twelve months4. Newexco played major roles in the discovery of both the 'new' Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll nickel sulphide mines at Forrestania, and they believe Hannans project has the potential to host a significant nickel deposit.
The previously advised nickel joint venture process has been placed 'on hold' providing Hannans shareholders with maximum leverage to the discovery of an economic nickel sulphide deposit during a strong nickel market5.
For further information, please contact:
Damian Hicks Executive Director
+61 8 9324 3388 (T) dhicks@hannans.com(E) www.hannans.com(W)
-
Refer Figure 1 on Page 2 and Figure 2 on Page 3
-
Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll are owned by Western Areas Ltd
3 www.newexco.com.au
4 Refer Figure 3 on Page 4
5 Refer Figures 4 and 5 on Page 5
LIMITED
Figure 1: Regional location map showing major nickel mines and nickel deposits. Hannans
Forrestania Nickel Project shaded in red.
2 | Page
LIMITED
Figure 2: Tenement map showing Hannans' Forrestania Nickel Project. Hannans tenements
outlined in red.
3 | Page
LIMITED
Figure 3: Location Map showing Hannans Forrestania Nickel Project. Hannans tenements are outlined in white. Nickel targets comprise a mixture of geological, geochemical and geophysical anomalies highlighted by the yellow circles with black centres. These anomalies require further investigation to determine if they can be upgraded over time to drill targets. The yellow shaded areas are underexplored and recommended for significant EM coverage and geological evaluation. From west to east the coloured lines represent the Western, Mid-Western, Takashi, Central, Mid- Eastern and Eastern Ultramafic Belts. The world class Flying Fox nickel sulphide mine operated by Western Areas Ltd. is in the foreground. Image looking North. Distance from Flying Fox to Earl Grey is ~38kms.
4 | Page
LIMITED
Figure 4: The Nickel price has increased by more than 60% since December 2018.
Source: www.kitco.com
Figure 5: Nickel warehouse stock levels have fallen to their lowest levels in more than 5 years.
Source: www.kitco.com
5 | Page
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Hannans Limited published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 03:01:06 UTC