Hannans : Major Nickel Exploration Campaign Commences at Forrestania

15 October 2019

Major Nickel Exploration Campaign

Commences at Forrestania

Forrestania Nickel Project along strike from two world class operating nickel mines

Hannans project has potential to host significant nickel deposit

Nickel exploration campaign to commence immediately: o Drilling approvals anticipated - October 2019

o Geological field work / geophysical surveys - October / November 2019

o Drilling (reverse circulation / diamond) nickel targets - November / December 2019 o Results from drilling - January 2020

Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR) advises shareholders that a major nickel exploration campaign will commence this month at its 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project ("FNP"), located approximately 120km south of Southern Cross and 80km east of Hyden, in the Goldfields region of Western Australia1. Hannans believes it has the ground, technical team and shareholder support to make the first major nickel sulphide discovery at Forrestania in the last 13 years.

Hannans 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project is along strike from two world class operating nickel mines2. A major nickel exploration campaign will start this month at Forrestania and regular updates will be released throughout the campaign.

The Team at Newexco Exploration3 are responsible for planning and executing the exploration campaign, scheduled to be implemented in phases during the next twelve months4. Newexco played major roles in the discovery of both the 'new' Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll nickel sulphide mines at Forrestania, and they believe Hannans project has the potential to host a significant nickel deposit.

The previously advised nickel joint venture process has been placed 'on hold' providing Hannans shareholders with maximum leverage to the discovery of an economic nickel sulphide deposit during a strong nickel market5.

